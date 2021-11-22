Wolverinu Token Claws Their Way to the Top

Wolverinu has announced exchange listings of the token on Uniswap, Shibaswap, Fegex, Sushiswap, Lbank, Hotbit, and Bitmart.

—

Wolverinu, a project launched just last month is pleased to update its community about the major achievement of reaching 14,000+ Token Holders.

When looking at the growth and position Wolverinu token holds in the market, one may not believe that the project is less than a month old at the time of this publication. Wolverinu is an ERC-20 token that took the Ethereum network by storm on October 23, 2021.

With over 14,000 holders in such an abbreviated amount of time, it has broken several records already. The community has rapidly and organically garnered an epic cult following; With offerings that aim to achieve a play to earn NFT game on Metaverse, NFT Marketplace, staking functionality on their website, and much more as outlined in their roadmap.

Everything for the Community

The Wolverinu development team has worked feverishly around the clock, delivering on milestones set and actively engaging with their community on a daily basis. Early members of the community have enjoyed benefits of which they have not experienced when investing in other projects.

Promotions such as personalized Wolverinu avatars created for all holders, and a free NFT guaranteed to anyone that has not sold on their position for 4 weeks, are some of the many perks that have the community buzzing. “Something about this project just feels right” Appears to be the consensus among holders so eloquently known as, “The Vibe Tribe”.

It’s in the Tokenomics

Keeping options open for holders, Wolverinu has announced exchange listings of the token on Uniswap, Shibaswap, Fegex, Sushiswap, Lbank, Hotbit, and Bitmart. Wolverinu executes a proprietary computation in their tokenomics for each transaction on the blockchain. 1% of each purchase or sale of the token is redistributed to the holders in what is known as “reflections”.

This means that your total number of tokens will increase over time, simply by holding. 4% goes to the buyback wallet, where these tokens will eventually meet their ultimate fate by being burned, thus reducing the circulating supply. 5% of transactions will be deposited into the marketing wallet, where funds will be used to supplement an aggressive marketing strategy that creates endorsements and mass notoriety for the token.

Buyers should do their research on each exchange prior to purchasing to ensure that reflections are supported on a specific application.

Solace During Unsure Times

A frequently burning total supply of 1 quintillion tokens boasts a locked liquidity pool for one year. Wolverinu further expands their legitimacy by renouncing the contract address, keeping their tokenomics unchanged in perpetuity. The world renowned CertiK Blockchain Security Team is also underway conducting a comprehensive audit of the token, which will be available to the public upon completion.

The Current Listings For Wolverinu Token:

Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xca7b3ba66556c4da2e2a9afef9c64f909a59430a

ShibaSwap: https://shibaswap.com/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xca7b3ba66556c4da2e2a9afef9c64f909a59430a

ShushiSwap: https://app.sushi.com/swap?outputCurrency=0xca7b3ba66556c4da2e2a9afef9c64f909a59430a

Fegex: https://fegex.com/trade/eth/0x75Bf2BBB85B3a356b0DA9f5823a5ECe649634F0b

The Road Ahead

Already in phase 2 of their roadmap (Bone Claw), it appears that the Wolverinu team’s freshly sharpened Adamantium claws have still only scratched the surface. It will be an eventful month and a half before year-end, in which developers project the release of a beta version of their play to earn the game.

Wolverinu’s professional full time artists, including Paradox (ShibaToken logo designer), will be creating art gallery-worthy NFTs for a game where players will compete against each other to win Adamantium Tokens as a reward.

Adamantium tokens can be accumulated by playing the game, where players will have the option to use these tokens to purchase different NFT characters for in-game use. Beyond the implementation of the NFT P2E game, the Developers have their eyes set on more ambitious goals, including the development of a Wolverinu platform exchange listing, NFT airdrops & raffle giveaways, and even launching their own Wolverinu Comic series.

When taking what has been accomplished, and considering all that is still to come, the Wolverinu community is sure of one thing: This project has the potential of astronomical proportions.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wolverinutoken

Telegram: https://t.me/wolverinu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wolverinuofficial

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/WOLVERINU

Contact Info:

Name: Ronald McDonald

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wolverinu

Address: UK/London

Website: https://www.wolverinu.com

Release ID: 89054017