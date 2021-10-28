Women Doing It Big Announces 2021 Retreat & Conference featuring Vivica A. Fox

Newark, NJ - Women Doing It Big celebrates its eighth year with a three-day retreat and conference that aspires to Educate, Encourage, and Empower women (and men) around the world. The event features a powerful line of keynote speakers including Vivica A. Fox.

—

Designed to honor all women and empower them to keep moving forward despite adversity, Women Doing It Big announces its three-day immersive retreat on December 10 to 12, 2021 at the Hilton Newark Airport in New Jersey. With the theme, “Know Your Worth”, the event is the eighth series of an annual women empowerment conference founded by Tiana Von Johnson.

More details can be found at https://www.womendoingitbig.com

The WDIB retreat is open for women or men who want to be part of a life-changing experience. This year’s mission is to Educate, Encourage, and Empower participants to recognize their value and become comfortable with their power. According to Von Johnson, many women often accept mediocrity in their lives because that is what they believe they deserve.

Women Doing It Big seeks to change this perception. Each year, the conference brings in several speakers who have defied conventions and found success by being their true selves. In particular, these women have embraced their femininity while still gaining their financial footing in a predominantly male environment.

The keynote speakers for this year’s Women Doing It Big “Know Your Worth” include film and TV actress and producer Vivica A. Fox, ex-wife of late rapper DMX Tashera Simmons, and international speakers and authors Teri Woods, RC Blakes, Déjà Vu from WBLS, and Dr. Nycole Lyles-Belton, along with 25 world-renowned trainers touching on everything from money to mindset, health, wellness, and entrepreneurship.

Among the highlights of the WDIB retreat are an Awards Dinner Honoring “50 Women to Watch for 2022,” a Red Carpet Authors Reception, the Big Hat Brunch featuring a live band, A Rare Affair Fashion Party, and the Bodyadi Workout Party, to name a few. Participants also have their choice of various certification courses including holistic nutrition, real estate, and life coaching.

“The Women Doing It Big (WDIB) “Know Your Worth” 3-Day Retreat & Conference takes place over a weekend. However, the valuable lessons, meaningful connections, and the wealth of knowledge that people take away will last a lifetime,” says Von Johnson.

ABOUT TIANA VON JOHNSON

Always a visionary, Tiana Von Johnson successfully launched the WDIB in 2011, to motivate and educate women around the world to build their businesses, communities, and families through entrepreneurship. Since then, the event has grown in size, scope and influence, with support by Naturi Naughton, Master P, Elise Neal, Kenya Moore, and more. Tiana is someone who knows a lot about Doing It Big. Born and raised in the Bronx, this forward-thinking leader forged her own path, taking a leap of faith in entrepreneurship and generated her first million dollars at only 27-years-old. Today, she is a serial entrepreneur and world-renowned branding expert and strategist for entrepreneurs, celebrities and everyday individuals looking to build and develop multimillion dollar brands. Follow Tiana on social media @TianaVonJohnson.

ABOUT WOMEN DOING IT BIG MAGAZINE

WDIB Magazine is a positive magazine showing entrepreneurial women with riveting rags to riches stories and insight into every facet of business including film & television, fashion & beauty and beyond. The next issue will be released in Barnes & Nobles, Books-A-Million, and newsstands nationwide on Dec 10, 2021.

ABOUT THE WOMEN DOING IT BIG CONFERENCE

The mission of WDIB is to motivate and educate women to build their communities and families through entrepreneurship. This event is being produced by Tiana Von Johnson with event management by Vanguardian Global. For more information, visit WomenDoingItBig.com.

