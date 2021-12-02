Women’s Custom Tri Suits USA – Best Ladies Tri Tops And Tri Shorts Launch

Champion System USA, manufacturer of world-class athletic speed suits, has launched a new triathlon speed top for athletes who prefer tops and bottoms rather than single-piece suits. The company is known for developing sportswear for men and women using fast-drying hydrophobic materials.

Champion System USA’s new Apex Tri Speed Top has all the features of the company’s popular triathlon suits, including their proprietary SWIFT fabric. This provides the recently launched Speed Top with superior compression and performance, as well as enhanced moisture-wicking properties.

The short sleeve tri top is available in a men’s or women’s cut in sizes extra small to 4XL, with an option to have a longer torso. It includes the company’s standard lifetime warranty and their popular one-year crash replacement guarantee.

Champion System triathlon speed suits are made with hydrophobic materials and a water-resistant coating to help athletes dry off quickly after they complete the swimming portion of the race. The top uses an extended sleeve and shoulder cut that has been shown to reduce chafing during both swimming and running events.

The suits are sewn with exposed flatlock seams that help to ensure the clothing has an extremely tight fit while also preventing any chafing. The proprietary SWIFT fabric used to make the suit is an 80% polyester and 20% spandex blend that weighs an ultra-light 190 grams per meter squared and offers UPF 30+ protection from harmful UV rays.

The company prints custom designs with each of its suits. As previously announced, clients can provide designs or logos as vector files, or provide ideas to Champion System’s in-house designers who can help to turn a sketch or concept into a fully realized design.

Clients may use as many colors and logo placements as they wish in their designs, at no extra charge.

Teams that wish to have matching designs can set up a Team Store through the company’s website, where each member can place their order individually. The finished speed suits can be wrapped individually and are shipped to individual team members.

