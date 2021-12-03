Women’s Long Black Puffer Jacket Canada – Ladies Sustainable Winter Coat Launch

Sustainable Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak, launches the long Highland puffer coat for women, available in black and walnut, the newest addition to their 2021 line of ladies' waterproof winter outerwear. The full-length puffer jacket with hood is part of the waterproof winter collection.

Frank And Oak’s recently launched long Highland puffer coat is designed with environmental preservation in mind, being made with recycled fabric, insulation, and lining. For its filling, it utilizes Primaloft® silver insulation. The plumes of the puffer are made from 100% recycled polyester. The fibres used in the creation of the coat are cruelty-free, whilst also mirroring the warmth and style of natural down.

With the launch of the coat, customers have access to an environmentally responsible product that also gives comprehensive, high-quality features and durability. The puffer is single-breasted with zip and magnetic closure, offers an elastic and polar fleece inside-sleeve, and includes zipped hand pockets. In addition, it features a main label of recycled polyester, emblem embroidery on the sleeve, and a flag label on the wearer’s right side.

The global environmental crisis has opened many eyes to the need for fundamental changes in production, including in the fashion industry. Whilst all are aware of their moral duty, some continue to neglect this, creating products that cause harm to the environment by way of unethical and resource-wasting manufacturing.

Frank And Oak’s clothing embraces green production practices, using recycled nylon, cotton, and wool for its products. The organic cotton used in the company’s garments is grown responsibly and harvested with sustainable techniques.

As previously announced, the long Highland puffer coat is water resilient and capable of enduring temperatures between -20ºC and -25ºC. It is available in true black and walnut colours, and in sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL.

Frank And Oak is a Canadian clothing company founded in 2012 by two environmentally concerned friends and a small creative team. Today, the company consists of over 300 people from more than 20 different countries and continues to abide by its original philosophy of ecological responsibility and example-setting.

A spokesperson for Frank And Oak said: “Clothes can only make a statement when they are made from mindfully sourced fabrics and materials. We set the standards high for our products to ensure durability, functionality, and style without compromising the planet.”

