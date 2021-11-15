Women’s Long Waterproof Puffer Jackets With Hoods – Puffer Coats Canada Launched

Top sustainable Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak have added a new item to their women’s outerwear range for winter: the long Highland puffer coat available in walnut and black colours. The full-length ladies puffer coat is part of the water-resistant winter collection.

—

The recent additions to Frank And Oak’s collection include short, mid-length, and full-length puffers in various colours and styles, practical water-resistant and waterproof parkas, and a range of lighter layers and transitional jackets.

More details can be found at https://schooner.io/vcdg6

Full-length to keep customers cozy from top to bottom, the updated long Highland puffer from Frank And Oak has an estimated warmth rating of up to -25ºC, making it ideal for cold winters.

Created by a group of friends and creatives in a kitchen in 2012, Frank And Oak has come a long way since then. Developed around the idea of common necessities in the daily lives of many Canadians, and with a promise to help the planet toward a brighter future, the company holds itself to a high standard with every item. Durable to meet the demanding needs of everyday life and mindful to promote conscious fashion, the team works hard each day to create stylish new garments from recycled and mindful materials.

Featuring a water-resistant shell and lining constructed with 100% recycled polyester from discarded plastic bottles, the Highland puffer is breathable and practical. Using cruelty-free Featherless Primaloft PowerPlume® insulation, elasticated sleeves, and polar fleece-lined pockets, everything about the coat has been developed to trap body heat and keep wearers warm even when wet.

Offering an oversized fit for added comfort, the coat includes a non-removable hood, snap buttons on the pockets and sides to help wearers to move more easily in the long coat, and a hidden zipper closure with NATULON® recycled zipper tape. Available in two neutral shades (walnut and black), the long Highland puffer coat is available in sizes ranging from XS to XL. Find out more here: https://schooner.io/vcdg6

With the most recent announcement, the company continues to expand its range of practical, durable clothing for men and women using recycled, cruelty-free materials.

“I love this jacket,” said one satisfied customer. “Love the length, and it’s super warm and a beautiful colour. The quality and design are great for the price, and if you’re looking for a calf-length puffer or parka this is an excellent choice.”

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Contact Info:

Name: Anne Gael Plante

Email: Send Email

Organization: Frank And Oak

Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

Release ID: 89052917