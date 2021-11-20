Women’s Short Puffer Coats Canada – Frank And Oak’s Ladies Winter Jackets Launch

Upscale, sustainable clothing brand Frank And Oak are announcing the launch of their women’s Mesa short puffer coat, the newest addition to their 2021 line of ladies' winter outerwear. The short puffer jacket with hood is part of the waterproof recycled winter collection.

In addition to their sustainably designed retail stores, Frank And Oak also has an online retail presence. With the launch of their featherless and fur-free women’s boxy Mesa short puffer coat, the company is offering today’s consumers a stylish, mindfully-produced jacket they can feel good about choosing.

Since its debut in 2012, Frank And Oak is a leader in responsible business practices and the fight against climate change. With the launch of their women’s Mesa short puffer coat, the company upholds a proprietary design philosophy rooted in well-tailored sustainable fashion made of recycled materials and produced to last.

Boxy and breathable, the Frank And Oak women’s Mesa short puffer coat is made for dynamic outdoor winter living. Durable water repellent (DWR) and rated 20K/20K, the Mesa Puffer remains water-resistant under intense rain and snow conditions.

Both the shell and the lining of the Mesa puffer are made from 100% recycled polyester. Featherless Primaloft® and Powerplume insulation, originally developed to meet the needs of the US army, add warmth without adding weight. Unlike down, this feather-free material is 100% water-resistant and preserves body heat. Elastic cuffs prevent the cold air and rain from seeping in, and a packable hood lends to the coat’s all-winter-weather versatility. For more information visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Because it’s designed with snap button side pockets and an inside pocket, storing and accessing tech devices and headphones is simple and convenient. An elastic and toggle at the waist mean the coat can be adjusted to fit snug to the body or let out for a relaxed look that complements long flowing lines. Fully machine washable, the Mesa puffer is easily cared for without losing its integrity.

Available in walnut and white sand, the coat is suitable for every fashion choice, including dresses, skirts, pants, and all kinds of outdoor footwear. Sizes range from XS to XL.

With the launch of their 2021 women’s Mesa short puffer coat, winter wear at Frank And Oak is available for every style preference and every weather condition. This oversized and boxy single-breasted puffer is a standout for what it maximizes in style and an overall winner for what it minimizes in the environment.

