Women’s Winter Parkas Canada – Frank And Oak’s Sustainable Coats Jackets Launch

Frank And Oak have launched a new sustainable winter parka for women. The Alpine Winter Coat in White Pepper features a shearling mock neck for added warmth and is made from recycled polyester. The eco-friendly material is a sustainable alternative made using plastics, including bottles.

—

Frank And Oak’s newly launched Alpine winter coat in white pepper reflects the ethos of the Canada-based sustainable fashion brand. The parka is a robust garment that is water and wind-resistant while also being machine washable and eco-friendly. It is ideal for conscious consumers in need of a stylish yet sustainable winter coat.

View the coat here https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Aside from looking good, consumers can feel good about their purchases when buying from Frank And Oak’s recently updated collection. The brand uses innovative materials to help shoppers find affordable items of clothing that are manufactured with the environment in mind.

For instance, the recycled polyester used to make the Alpine winter coat in white pepper is broken down from a hard, disused plastic into something malleable that can be spun into polyester yarn. It is then woven into the fabric. Another key material used in the production of this parka is organic cotton, which can be problematic within the fashion industry.

However, Frank And Oak use cotton that is responsibly grown and harvested using sustainable methods that are ethical for the farmer, the planet, and the consumer. The parka has an adjustable waist, which enhances the figure of the wearer. It also has an inside chest pocket to hold a phone and two outer pockets. It is available in three colours: true black, coffee bean, and white pepper.

Frank And Oak was launched by two friends in 2012 to increase awareness around the impact of climate change. The brand sets an example within the fashion world by creating eco-friendly products that are stylish and made from sustainable materials.

A company spokesperson said: “The devastating impact of climate change has made us conscious that we all have an active role to play in our collective future. Today, we are more than ever committed to fighting for our planet and will continue to set an example as best as we can by offering better sustainable products.”

Interested parties are encouraged to visit this link to find out more https://www.frankandoak.com/collections/women-coats?

Contact Info:

Name: Pierre-Edouard Guibourg

Email: Send Email

Organization: Frank And Oak

Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

Release ID: 89051995