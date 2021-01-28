Women's reproductive healthcare in Asia gets boost with first at-home blood-testing kit for female fertility

BANGKOK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health start-up Yesmom announced today its launch of Asia's first at-home blood testing kits for female fertility, designed to help women stay on the front foot of their reproductive health from the comfort of home.



Building on four years of expertise in women's health, Yesmom is becoming the go-to brand in Thailand in the 'proactive health' category. With a simple finger-prick, it's new blood testing kit allows women to receive results on their reproductive health within a few days in an online dashboard that provides clear, comprehensive, clinical-grade insights.

"Women everywhere should have the option to be proactive about their reproductive healthcare," said Yesmom CEO Peter Macquart-Moulin. "While lab testing for fertility in Asia remains inaccessible to most consumers due to cost and confusing outcomes, we've developed an accessible, affordable at-home fertility testing kit that's easy to use and provides quick results that are simple to understand."

How it works:

Order a Yesmom kit online. It will be delivered to your home within two days. Take the test: Prick your finger for a few droplets – everything is clinical-grade and provided to you. It is simple, painless and easy. Pop your sample in the post with our pre-paid mailer Your results are delivered within a few days on your personal online dashboard along with personalized insights and comprehensive explanations on how best to understand and act upon the information.

By examining the six fertility hormones Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH), Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), Free Thyroxine (ft4), Prolactin (PRL), and Testosterone (TT), Yesmom's kit shows how hormone levels can affect egg freezing or IVF, screens for thyroid dysfunction that could negatively impact conception and flags anything that could affect normal ovulation and the fertility window. It also enables women to learn more about menopause and make informed and timed decisions on their reproductive future.

The test can indicate whether a woman may have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects up to 20% of women, often undiagnosed, and is a leading cause of infertility.

And for women who don't want children?

"Hormone testing is a great way to keep track of your overall health. The benefit of spotting and treating conditions like PCOS early on is that it can prevent further complications. These include diabetes, blood pressure abnormalities, and even life-threatening conditions like heart disease and cancer," says Yesmom Fertility's Medical Advisor Dr. Olarik.

"Hormone testing is not only an important part in women's proactive reproductive healthcare, it's also an important part in women's overall preventative healthcare!"

The test kits are currently available in India and Thailand with further expansion across SE Asia expected before the end of the year.

The tests are available online at www.yesmomfertility.com

About YESMOM

Founded in 2017 in Singapore and Thailand, the company started as a period & ovulation health-tracker that aimed to empower women by providing them with a means of making more informed reproductive healthcare decisions.

Today, the company makes health information more accessible to anybody who wants to know more about their own body, with cost-effective, at-home testing kits and simple, easy-to-understand clinical-grade results.

The company is currently developing a suite of women's health diagnostic products beyond fertility testing, using sampling from dry blood, urine, saliva and vaginal swabs that allow consumers direct access to an even wider range of testing options from the comfort of home.

