Wondershare DemoCreator Brings Virtual Human Avatar and Voice Changer Features

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has recently released a brand-new version of DemoCreator. This demo maker and screen recording tool especially roll out the virtual human avatar and voice changer for users, while also optimizing the denoise feature, advanced pan and zoom effect, upgrading the stickers and annotation resource, and more to meet the growing needs for presentation videos and provide the best-in-class explainer video making solutions.

"We are excited to unveil DemoCreator with virtual avatars that will help educators, freelancers, gamers, students, and other professionals in a seamless video presentation and idea-sharing," said Patrick Yu, the Product Director of Wondershare DemoCreator. "Not only as a talking virtual presenter, but DemoCreator virtual avatar also mimics your facial expressions in real-time."

The following are the newly added features in Wondershare DemoCreator:

Virtual Human: Go virtual and get yourself an avatar to demonstrate your ideas effectively! Choose from 16 DemoCreator virtual human avatars to suit your preference, personality, or mood. DemoCreator virtual human can track your jaw, eyes, ears, and pupils with machine learning. Talk into the mic and the avatar will lip-sync in real-time or even mimic recorded audio. This feature comes with various preset backgrounds including classroom, office, home, presentation, gaming, etc.

Go virtual and get yourself an avatar to demonstrate your ideas effectively! Choose from 16 DemoCreator virtual human avatars to suit your preference, personality, or mood. DemoCreator virtual human can track your jaw, eyes, ears, and pupils with machine learning. Talk into the mic and the avatar will lip-sync in real-time or even mimic recorded audio. This feature comes with various preset backgrounds including classroom, office, home, presentation, gaming, etc. Voice Changer: Staying anonymous in the online world or adding a cool voice to a video is easy with DemoCreator voice charger. DemoCreator now has five voice changers: Male, Female, Child, Robot, and Transformers.

Staying anonymous in the online world or adding a cool voice to a video is easy with DemoCreator voice charger. DemoCreator now has five voice changers: Male, Female, Child, Robot, and Transformers. Denoise: The denoise feature adjusts noise volume, noise level, resolve hum, and hiss, giving way to clear and crisp audio. Users can also optimize audio effects.

The denoise feature adjusts noise volume, noise level, resolve hum, and hiss, giving way to clear and crisp audio. Users can also optimize audio effects. Pan and Zoom Effect: With the advanced pan and zoom, users can access preset options: zoom in, zoom out, pan right, pan left, and zoom to bottom right.

With the advanced pan and zoom, users can access preset options: zoom in, zoom out, pan right, pan left, and zoom to bottom right. Shortcut Key Customization: Users can set shortcut keys for timeline navigation, timeline editing, canvas, and program options. Shortcut key customization will largely improve the efficiency of video editing.

Users can set shortcut keys for timeline navigation, timeline editing, canvas, and program options. Shortcut key customization will largely improve the efficiency of video editing. Optimized Sticker and Annotation Resource: The latest DemoCreator version 5.6 has optimized stickers and annotations resources, making them display on the timeline more clearly and improving the usage efficiency of the effect.

With virtual presenters and all these updated features, Wondershare DemoCreator has become a powerful screen recorder and video editor for sharing ideas. Professionals, educators, students, freelancers, gamers, and enthusiasts of all fields can make refined tutorials, presentations, demos of the products, slideshows, onboardings, and everyday communication easily.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare DemoCreator is compatible with Windows and Mac, and the price starts from $46 per year. For the latest product news and guides related to DemoCreator, please visit the official website: https://democreator.wondershare.com/ or follow the social accounts on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer Wang

Wondershare

shearerw@wondershare.com