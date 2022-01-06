Wondershare Updates PDFelement for Mobile with New Conversion Features

PDFelement version update brings PDF conversion and other capabilities to iOS devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology has announced extensive file conversion and other feature additions as it rolls out PDFelement for iOS Version 2. The new iteration introduces several useful features such as PDF conversion, scan to editable PDF, customizable signatures, and more, along with a revisited UI and enhanced speed for a superior user experience.



Wondershare Updates PDFelement for iOS 2.0 with New Conversion Features

"Our mission is to improve PDF productivity so that PDFelement users will have easy access to the best digital document experiences wherever they are," said Gary Chen, Wondershare PDFelement Product Manager.

"It's a game-changer for modern productivity and the future of work."

New feature additions to PDFelement for iOS

Convert PDF to numerous useful formats such as images, MS Office files, etc. for easier sharing, editing, and collaboration.

to numerous useful formats such as images, MS Office files, etc. for easier sharing, editing, and collaboration. Scan documents and convert them to editable and shareable PDFs that are easy to handle work with

to editable and shareable PDFs that are easy to handle work with Watermark support to display copyright messages, confidentiality notifications, and other important communications

to display copyright messages, confidentiality notifications, and other important communications Crop PDFs to standard page sizes while retaining key content

to standard page sizes while retaining key content Customize electronic signatures with controls for timestamp, color, shape, etc.

Wondershare PDFelement - your ultimate all-in-one PDF editor… and more

The PDFelement family comprises a robust set of tools to manage PDF workflows across Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Cloud environments. It is as ideally suited for enterprise-wide deployment as it is for personal use, for students and other user segments. Key features across the product portfolio include the following:

Edit - Professional editing tools to control all PDF content and metadata

Annotate - Clearer markups and commenting with extensive review and feedback tools

Convert - Transform files to and from PDF; an exhaustive list of file formats is supported

OCR - Create editable and searchable PDFs from non-interactive content

Forms and eSigning - Create, convert, and fill forms; add electronic signatures

Extract Data - Export important data in a flexible manner from documents and forms

Print and Share - Expansive printing and file-sharing options

Batch Processes - Add documents to a queue to process repetitive tasks more efficiently

An Invitation to Participate

To learn more about Wondershare PDFelement, please visit the here.

To download and use PDFelement for iOS on the App Store, please click here. To download the Android version, please click here

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

