Wood Mackenzie launches Lens Metals & Mining

LONDON 01 October 2024 – Wood Mackenzie, the global insight business for renewables, energy, and natural resources, has launched Lens Metals & Mining, a cross-commodities data analytics platform. This solution allows analysis of key mined commodity markets and assets within the energy and natural resource value chain.

Wood Mackenzie's Lens Metals & Mining is the latest addition to the Lens data analytics platform. It provides access to immediate data and insights from a global team of industry experts with in-depth knowledge and experience across the energy, chemicals, metals, and mining value chain. The latest solution provides an end-to-end data analytics solution to explore all data, insights and modelling capabilities, to help understand market drivers, derive immediate insights, quantify risk, and identify opportunities.

“As customers are looking for market intelligence, benchmarking against their peers, screening for bankable mining opportunities, or conducting valuation, Lens is specifically designed for these strategic workflows,” said Derryn Maade, Head of Metals and Mining Markets at Wood Mackenzie. “This seamless experience integrates Wood Mackenzie’s renowned expertise and cross-commodities data to enable faster, more accurate operational and strategic planning”.

As the energy transition accelerates, the demand for critical raw materials will reach an all-time high. The metals and mining industry has reached a crucial moment, and the need for investment has become undeniable.

Added Lindsay Grant, Vice President, Head of Metals and Mining Markets Research, “Making confident investment decisions requires reliable data and market insights to discover the optimal opportunities, mitigate risk, conduct accurate valuations, and deploy capital sustainably and profitably. With integrated workflows, the Lens platform enables users to assess risk and pinpoint opportunities, helping them navigate a rapidly changing and volatile market and its impact on investments”.

Wood Mackenzie’s Lens® platform is the industry standard in critical decision-support, harnessing the power of digital technology to provide answers to complex questions across the natural resources value chain, enabling customers to manage their capital, operations, and processes swiftly and efficiently. https://www.woodmac.com/lens/

Lens Metals and Mining for Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc are available at Lens® platform . By the end of 2024, more commodities will be available.

