Wood Shape Cutouts Now Offered At Top Notch Engraving LLC

Top Notch Engraving LLC is now offering wood shape cutouts to customers in the United States. The company aims to supply crafters with the shapes they need to complete their creative projects. They initially launched the service with 1/4" thick wood cutouts but are open to expanding their offering to include 1/8" thick wood cutouts if there is sufficient demand. They use maple for all cutout orders.

A spokesperson with Top Notch explained, "We are your source for laser wood cutouts. We save crafters time, money, and frustration. Instead of driving around to stores to see if the exact cutout and size they need is in stock, they can just leave it up to us. Visit our site, click your shape and size, then checkout. It's that simple. We create your order and ship it right to your door."

He also provided further details about their process saying, "As of right now we aim to ship every wood cutout order same day. Supply chains have been messed up during this pandemic, but we strive to meet this goal with every order that isn't a bulk order. A 100+ piece cutout order may not ship same day but a 20 piece order most likely will."

Top Notch Engraving LLC currently has a wood cutout page set up and is adding new shapes almost every day. Their site currently lists a wide variety of shapes including USA state cutouts, Halloween cutouts, and Christmas cutouts. They have plans to add animal cutouts, basic shape cutouts, number cutouts, Valentine’s Day cutouts, wooden earring blanks, and word cutouts. They also take shape requests so that crafters can have access to any shape that Top Notch can make. They accommodate many shape sizes which are listed on each product listing. Top Notch Engraving makes a great choice if you are looking for wood cutouts without the hassle of driving around and hoping inventory is actually in stock.

Top Notch Engraving also offers corporate, wedding, and gift engraving services with shipping to United States customers.

Release ID: 89052464