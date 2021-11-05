Woodfibre LNG announces Christine Kennedy as new president

VANCOUVER,BC and SINGAPORE and BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodfibre LNG, a subsidiary of Pacific Energy Corporation (Canada) Limited, is thrilled to announce Christine Kennedy as the new company President, effective November 8th, 2021.

Christine brings more than 25 years' experience in senior management roles in the natural resource sector, government, and international market development. She replaces former president David Keane, who retired in 2020.

"We are fortunate to have a top-tier team working on this project as we complete our pre-construction requirements," said Pacific Energy President Ratnesh Bedi. "Christine is the ideal person to lead this team. The diversity of her experience: her deep understanding of the resource sector, her sterling reputation in the market and her track record within government, is a special combination. We're confident Christine can successfully guide this project into the next phase." Pacific Energy, which is part of the Singapore-based RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, is an independent energy resources development company focused on helping North America and growing Asian economies meet their increasing energy requirements.

"I'm excited to be a part of bringing to reality the most advanced, innovative, and lowest-emission LNG project ever conceived," said Kennedy. "Woodfibre LNG's low-carbon philosophy demonstrates how thoughtful industrial decarbonisation efforts can meet B.C.'s GHG reduction targets while rebuilding our post-pandemic economy. The presence of the Squamish Nation as an environmental regulator ensures that the project is undertaken based on science, traditional knowledge of Indigenous peoples, and meaningful consultation."

As the cleanest LNG export facility in the world, Woodfibre LNG is aligned with British Columbia's greenhouse gas reduction targets. By applying a low carbon philosophy throughout the project's design and a collaborative approach to working with Indigenous, municipal, provincial and federal governments, Woodfibre LNG demonstrates that responsibly produced LNG can minimize domestic emissions, create good jobs, provide significant revenues and make a meaningful contribution to reducing global GHG emissions.

Responsibly produced natural gas is a necessary part of making a successful global transition from heavy-emitting fuels to renewables. By harnessing the low-carbon gas resources of British Columbia's Montney region to replace coal-fired energy sources in Asia, Woodfibre LNG will reduce global emissions by 3.5 million tonnes CO2e per annum, equivalent to removing 5 per cent of B.C.'s annual emissions from the atmosphere each year.

Prior to joining Woodfibre LNG, Kennedy held senior roles in the provincial government and the forest products and renewable energy sectors. She was recently the Deputy Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness and previously the Associate Deputy Minister in British Columbia's Office of the Premier.

In previous roles, Kennedy was the founding CEO of Forestry Innovation investment Ltd, a crown corporation that works with industry to develop new global markets, a Vice President with the Coast Forest Products Association and a Senior Vice President with Canadian Forest Products Ltd.

Woodfibre LNG Limited

The Woodfibre LNG Project is located approximately 7 km west-southwest of Squamish, British Columbia (located midway between Vancouver and Whistler). The project is gearing up to start pre-construction of a single train, liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility on the previous Woodfibre pulp mill site. The facility will have a storage capacity of 250,000 m3 and produce approximately 2.1 million tonnes per year of LNG using 100 per cent renewable hydroelectric technology. Once operational, the facility will produce and export the cleanest, most technologically advanced LNG in the world. Woodfibre LNG is also the only industrial project in Canada, and possibly in the world, to have received an environmental approval from an Indigenous government in the absence of a treaty. Woodfibre LNG Limited is a privately held Canadian company based in Vancouver, and a subsidiary of Pacific Energy Corporation (Canada) Limited.

About Pacific Energy

Pacific Energy, which is part of the Singapore-based RGE group of companies, is an independent energy resources development company focused on helping North America and growing Asian economies meet their increasing energy requirements. The company strategy is to invest, develop, build, own and operate innovative and cost-competitive projects throughout the energy value chain, while maintaining constant attention to our role as a responsible corporate citizen.