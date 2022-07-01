Woodfibre LNG doubles its contribution to Squamish non-profits

SQUAMISH, BC, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodfibreLNG Limited ("Woodfibre"), a subsidiary of Pacific Energy Limited, an industry leader in the production of sustainable natural gas, and a member of the Royal Golden Eagle ("RGE") group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, announced that it has chalked up a new record in community grants by doubling its annual contribution to its Community Partnership Program from 2021.

Woodfibre's Community Partnership Program aims to support a broad range of local not-for-profit organizations located in the town of Squamish where Woodfire operates, within the Canadian province of British Columbia. For the current year, special consideration was given to organizations with services related to search and rescue (particularly marine safety), health and wellbeing, and sports and recreation.

"This is the highest demand we have ever seen for our annual community grants, and we are delighted to offer funding to every local organization that applied," said Woodfibre LNG president Christine Kennedy. "Woodfibre LNG is committed to putting community first. It's a part of our project philosophy, and enshrined in our company values. We are looking forward to continuing our work with community groups in order to make Squamish a thriving and healthy place to live for many years to come."

Successful applicants include:

Alano Club of Squamish , which provides substance abuse recovery services.

Axemen Rugby Club, a local sports organization that organizes rugby clubs for men and women.

Black Tusk Caledonia Highland Arts Society, the Sea to Sky Corridor's only parade and ceremonial musical band.

Black Tusk Nordic Events Society, an organization creating opportunities for Canadian youth to train and compete in Nordic sports at an international level.

Centre Uniting People, which runs programs for youth wellness and community building.

Community Christmas Care, which coordinates Christmas hampers for families in need.

Hilltop House Support Society, which houses 86 adults requiring special care.

Howe Sound Curling Club, the only curling club in the Sea to Sky Corridor.

Howe Sound Marine Rescue Society, a volunteer, community-based marine and search rescue team providing life-saving service to the public 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue, which provides life-saving services just south of Howe Sound SAR's jurisdiction.

North Shore Indians Lacrosse Society, running two lacrosse clubs available to Squamish players.

Northyards Children's Garden Association, a publicly-accessible garden where the community can enjoy performances and events.

Pickleball Squamish, which is working to construct new public courts.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, a volunteer first-responder during marine emergencies.

Sea to Sky Forestry Centre Society, a world-class education centre providing information on the past, present, and future of the forestry industry in B.C.

Sea to Sky Hospice Society, a bereavement and palliative support program.

Sea to Sky SPCA, rescuing and caring for animals in the Sea to Sky region.

Second Chance Cheekye Ranch, which rescues horses and builds a community for horse-lovers to come together.

Skate Sea2Sky Figure Skating Club, helping nearly 300 skaters of all ages learn and advance their skills on the ice.

Squamish Accessibility and Mobility Committee, working to make the Squamish Hospital accessible for patients with mobility challenges.

Squamish Air Cadets 835, a group of 12-18 year olds learning valuable skills and providing volunteer services in the community.

Squamish Connector, providing a reliable and cost-effective method of transportation along the Sea to Sky.

Squamish Cricket Club, connecting multiple communities across the District so they can participate together in a healthy and fun activity.

Squamish Farmers Market Association, bringing the community together for sustainable, local, fresh food.

Squamish Food Bank Society, serving 300 households per month.

Squamish General Hospital Auxiliary Society, contributing to community care through fundraising.

Squamish Helping Hands Society to sustain their Meals on Wheels program.

Squamish Hospital Foundation for a Pediatric Advanced Life Support Education program for ER nurses.

Squamish Lions, a non-profit that promotes volunteerism and philanthropy in the community.

Squamish Minor Hockey Association, providing hockey programs for over 280 Squamish youth aged 5 to 18 years.

Squamish Nation Peacekeepers – a volunteer group that patrols Squamish Nation land to prevent unsafe or illegal activities.

Squamish Pirates Swim Club, providing an affordable aquatic activity for families in the Sea to Sky.

Squamish Rebuild, which diverts reusable construction waste from the landfill and provides community members with good quality, affordable building supplies.

Squamish Search and Rescue, providing first-responder backcountry search and rescue.

Squamish Seniors Centre Society, a volunteer group assisting with the operation of a recreational, educational, and social hub for Squamish seniors.

Squamish Senior Living Society, which operates affordable housing for seniors.

Squamish Titans Athletic Club, a competitive swim team.

Squamish Volleyball Club, a high-quality program uniting girls aged 13 – 18 in the love of sports.

Squamish Windsports Society, to purchase a public composing toilet for kite surfers and other waterfront users.

Team Squamish Cycling, helping riders aged 12 – 18 to develop a lifelong love of cycling.

Technical Evacuation and Advanced Aeromedicine, based in Squamish, a group of paramedics and physicians dedicated to providing advanced life support in difficult to reach locations.

, a group of paramedics and physicians dedicated to providing advanced life support in difficult to reach locations. The Unlimited WORTH Project, which helps men overcome traumatic childhood experiences.

Young Life Squamish, helping send teenagers to camp.

Woodfibre LNG opens its Community Partnership Program for applications each year in the spring. Organizations interested in applying in 2023 can visit https://woodfibrelng.ca/about-woodfibre/community/community-partnership-program/ for more information.

About Woodfibre LNG Limited

Woodfibre LNG is in the pre-construction phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility on the previous Woodfibre pulp mill site. Construction is expected to complete in 2027. The Woodfibre LNG site is located approximately 7 km west-southwest of Squamish, British Columbia. The facility will have a storage capacity of 250,000 m3 and will produce approximately 2.1 (MTPA) of LNG. Woodfibre LNG is a privately held Canadian company based in Vancouver and Squamish, and is a subsidiary of Pacific Energy Limited.

About RGE

Headquartered in Singapore, RGE is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples' lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$25 billion in assets and 60,000 staff, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future.

Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets.

www.rgei.com