Innovative Solutions Propel Sales and Productivity, While Promoting Responsible Agriculture Practices, Sets Bar for Sustainability and Ethical Standards.

—

Woods & Ivbijaro, a family-run business that started as a small fruit and vegetable stall in London's Old Spitalfields Market, has recently made history with their remarkable achievement of being awarded BRC accreditation. The company's unwavering dedication to sustainability and ethical practices has garnered recognition from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), marking them as a pioneering leader in the farming industry.

With this esteemed certification, Efe ivbijaro continues to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining exceptional quality standards and meeting the needs of consumers. The company's success highlights its dedication to providing high-quality products while also promoting sustainability and ethical standards in the industry.

Woods & Ivbijaro journey began in the 1990s with Ivbijaro, the founder of Fruit 'n Veg World's first-ever market report. After relocating with his family to the South Coast of England, they began growing vegetables, rearing Aberdeen Angus, and managing the company's accounts. Today, Efe & Ivbijaro continue to supply top eateries in London, but with a significant expansion that includes BRC-accredited, refrigerated warehouses and a fleet of refrigerated vehicles.

The company's exceptional commitment to sustainability and ethical practices has earned them a place in the Sustainable Food Trust's Farm to Fork Certification Scheme. This esteemed certification recognizes Efe & Ivbijaro dedication to promoting local and global health, animal welfare, and environmental responsibility. The Efe woods company offers a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy, and deli items that are of exceptional quality and sourced sustainably.

The company's professional sales team possesses extensive knowledge of their products, making them an ideal supplier for any food service organization. Efe ivbijaro fleet of trucks delivers twice a day to London and the South East, ensuring timely delivery of fresh produce. Efe & Ivbijaro's continued growth and success in the industry is a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable produce to customers across the UK.

As a company that continually prioritizes the provision of high-quality and sustainably sourced produce, the Efe & Ivbijaro team is elated to receive this recognition, which cements its position as a leader in the industry. With a focus on sustainability and ethical standards, Efe & Ivbijaro looks forward to continuing its growth and playing an active role in shaping the future of food service.

Frank Ivbijaro, Managing Director, said, 'We are very proud to have such a well-respected certification that acknowledges our commitment to sustainability and ethical standards. We're excited for the future of Efe & Ivbijaro, and we look forward to continuing to provide the best possible service for our customers.'

Woods& Ivbijaro continues to lead the way in the fruit and vegetable industry, leveraging AI technology to drive productivity and sales. The introduction of automated solutions in its supply chain has revolutionized its operations, allowing the company to analyze data from customers and suppliers to identify trends and make informed business decisions. This innovative approach has increased their sales and productivity, setting an example for other businesses in the industry to follow.

As a company that prioritizes excellence, Efe & Ivbijaro is poised to continue being a leader in sustainability and ethical standards while also leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive growth and innovation. The company remains dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainably sourced produce while promoting responsible agricultural practices that benefit both consumers and the environment.

