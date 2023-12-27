Wordform AI From Brandon Hays To Simplify Content Creation & Blogging Released

Wordform AI has announced its AI-powered content creation and web-building tool for bloggers looking to generate more traffic.

Created by Brandon Hays, the recently launched AI tool utilizes advanced technology to automate the process of website design and content creation. Each AI-generated post is search engine optimized by Wordform AI to increase a business's online visibility and search engine ranking.

In a recent statement from Google, listed at Google Search Central, it was announced that the appropriate use of AI is not against their guidelines. Therefore, bloggers looking to increase their ranking on the search engine can do so using the newly available Wordform AI content generation tool. “We are entering a new era of online SEO where AI means you never have to write completely from scratch,” says Brandon Hays. “People are using the power of AI to create content faster and easier than ever.”

Wordform AI is fully compatible with WordPress, the world’s largest content management system. A useful tool for those with minimal web development experience, Wordform AI enables users to create a comprehensive website with AI-generated content.

Interested parties can choose from two different Wordform AI plans based on a quarterly or yearly subscription. Both include step-by-step, over-the-shoulder video training, advising users of the software and the processes involved in building a website with AI. When signing up for one of the Wordform AI plans, users will be allowed to generate up to 50 articles per month and gain access to five complimentary website templates, optimized for high-traffic generation.

In addition to extensive training, users will also receive a monetization blueprint, flipping guide, and live case studies from other AI entrepreneurs. Those who choose a yearly subscription plan will be also provided with a special strategy session over Zoom.

About Brandon Hays

Founder of the email newsletter business ‘Jumpclicks’, Brandon Hays soon developed an interest in the benefits of AI for content creation. Wanting to create a tool that supported entrepreneurs in creating engaging content quickly, the idea behind WordForm AI was formed.

Brandon Hays states: “AI has unlocked a new field of possibilities for content creation that never existed before. We simply won’t be able to go back to the ways things used to be. While I don’t feel AI will completely replace human entrepreneurs and markets, marketers and entrepreneurs who use AI will definitely replace those who don’t. The advantages it provides are just too staggering to be overcome by those who want to cling to the old ways.”

Interested parties can sign up for Wordform AI now by visiting https://wordform.ai/

