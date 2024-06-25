From Words to Action: Zib Digital Shares Strategies for Writing Copy that Converts

In a saturated digital marketing environment, effective copywriting is crucial for businesses to stand out, engage their audience but most importantly drive conversions. Zib Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, reveals their insight into crafting compelling copy that resonates with audiences and prompts action.

"Knowing your audience inside and out is crucial to writing copy that converts," says Clare Tuckett, Lead Copywriter at Zib Digital. "As a team, we have to understand their pain points, key business objectives and unique selling points to craft captivating copy that speaks directly to a client's desired target audience." According to a recent report by HubSpot, 82% of consumers feel more positive about a brand after reading customised content that resonates with their interests. “Therefore, it’s our job as copywriters to confidently understand the reader and create content that appeals to them”.

Alongside the content itself, a well-defined tone of voice (TOV) is essential for establishing trust, credibility and an emotional connection with customers in today's competitive market. A brand's TOV essentially acts as a personality that shines through in how a brand communicates. It's a key aspect of a brand's identity and plays a significant role in differentiating a brand from its competitors.

Research by Nielsen Norman Group shows that using persuasive language can increase conversion rates by up to 25%. Using persuasive language is vital to convincing audiences to take action. It's not just about using buzzwords or clichés, it's about creating relatable yet authoritative copy that not only evokes emotions but creates urgency. This also positions the client as an industry leader in their field.

At Zib Digital, the team of copy specialists has worked with numerous businesses of all niches, to craft copy that drives conversions. Here are some key insights when creating compelling copy for a business:

Keep it concise, attention spans are short, so keep copy brief and to the point

Establish a consistent tone of voice across all marketing channels

Create a unique and recognisable brand personality

Build trust and credibility with the desired target audience

Drive engagement and loyalty through emotional connections

Consider SEO: Copy now focuses on authoritative content, readability and writing techniques that not only appeal to the ever-changing algorithms but also enhance user experience. However it is still important to consider strategically using key search terms to improve search engine rankings

Writing copy that converts is an art that requires understanding the audience, using persuasive language and establishing authoritative TOV techniques. By following these strategies and staying up-to-date with industry insights, brands can craft copy that resonates with their audience and drives real results.





