Workato Announces Key Senior Appointments to Lead Business Expansion into Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 February 2022 - Workato , the leader in enterprise automation announced the appointment of four key senior positions, including June Lee as Vice President, Sales of Workato, Asia to bolster its leadership team as it expands its business across the region.









From Left to Right: June Lee, Ankesh Sagar, Ken Ng, Koh Weng Him

Lee joins Ankesh Sagar, Ken Ng and Koh Weng Him who joined Workato in the second half of 2021, expanding its regional management team based in Singapore.

● June Lee, Vice President, Sales, Asia

● Ankesh Sagar, Marketing Director

● Ken Ng, Director, Solutions Consulting

● Koh Weng Him, Director, Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy and Business Development

June Lee will lead the charge in overall planning and growth of the business in Asia. As Vice President, Sales, of the region, she will focus on further expanding Workato's Integrated-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) offerings, and uncover new business opportunities and channels across the region. With more than 20 years of experience, Lee was most recently Chief Customer Officer at JobKred, and had previously served as Managing Director at GBG, Asia Pacific.

"Asia is a fast-growing region for Workato. I am excited to be part of the business, build on the strong foundation that Allan and the team have established, and take Workato through its next hyper-growth phase. I look forward to deepening our relationship with customers, and introducing and expanding the company into new markets," Lee shared.

A marketing veteran, Ankesh Sagar heads Workato's marketing team in Asia Pacific, bringing along with him award-winning experience from startups to multinational companies, such as Automation Anywhere and Wipro Limited, to strengthen Workato's marketing and communications strategy. As Marketing Director, Asia Pacific & Japan, his primary focus will be growing Workato's brand awareness as well as driving demand generation.

Ken Ng, Director, Solutions Consulting, Asia Pacific & Japan, joined Workato with nearly two decades of experience in the technology sector, where he has helped customers adopt modern API-led and cloud-native architecture to digitally transform. At Workato, he focuses on leading the Solutions Consulting arm of the business, providing recommendations and implementing best solutions to help customers automate their organizations at scale. Prior to Workato, Ng was the Director of Solutions Engineering team at MuleSoft, Asia.

With three decades of experience, Koh Weng Him spearheads the Go-To-Market (GTM) and Business Development team in Asia. As Director, he oversees the region's customer acquisition efforts and strategic partnerships, focusing on growing the company's customer base and further cementing Workato's leadership in the region. Koh was most recently Head of Partners (Southeast Asia) at UiPath, and prior to that served as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific at K2 for 15 years.

"In an era of hybrid work, we are seeing rising demand from companies to incorporate automation and integration into their business systems and processes. As our customer base grows across the region, I am pleased to welcome June, joining myself alongside Ankesh, Ken, and Weng Him to the regional management team to continue our expansion in Asia Pacific," said Allan Teng, Founder and Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Workato. "As we aim to better serve our growing customer base across Asia Pacific, I am confident that their rich experience and expertise will bring great contributions to our growth journey in the region."

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world's top brands like Broadcom, Intuit, Box, Autodesk, and HubSpot. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures.

