WorkAway Offices Announces Coworking Office Expansion to Accommodate Accelerated Demand in Ottawa, Ontario

Coworking / private office membership company brings new, innovative office space to Ottawa, Ontario.

—

WorkAway Offices, an innovation leader in coworking office space and private office memberships, is excited to announce a major expansion growing their coworking and private office space rental locations from 2 to 3 spanning across Ottawa, Ontario. WorkAway Offices will be breaking ground in early January 2022 on its new Nepean office.

The new office space will feature all of the standard WorkAway Offices corporate/luxury features which include parking, a lounge, Herman Miller furnished offices, and a luxury kitchen. Alongside all of the standard WorkAway Offices features, this new office will present an entirely new concept that’s yet to be seen in Ottawa, Ontario in the working / private office space membership field - an outdoor patio. The outdoor patio will present an opportunity for members to work outside during the summer, meet with clients, enjoy a lunch in the sunshine, have safe BBQ team get-togethers and much more.

“We are excited to announce our new location that’s going to be open for memberships mid-April of 2022” commented Vince Valenti, CEO and founder. “This new office represents a significant milestone for our fast-growing coworking / private office space membership company. The new office space expands our accessibility across Ottawa, providing new and existing members with an extended umbrella for private office space membership and drop-in meeting space usage. The additional space will also help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further expansion into additional markets.”

About Nepean

The beautiful Nepean district is home to many iconic landmarks including Andrew Haydon Park featuring a bandshell and peaceful trails, and nearby Dick Bell Park that overlooks the marina. Apart from its appealing landscape, Nepean and the surrounding area are home to many convenient establishments that make everyday shopping for businesses easy. Some recognizably convenient locations include cafes, hardware stores, breakfast and lunch venues, and much more.

About WorkAway Offices

WorkAway Offices and its members are a community of hard-working professionals brought together by the common driving force of passion for what they do. The WorkAway Offices buildings are spaces transformed into beautiful, highly productive environments that encourage collaboration and creativity, along with enhanced personal business growth. For more information, visit https://workawayoffices.com or contact 1-613-791-3444

