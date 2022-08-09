WorkForce Software Honored Alongside IBM and Google in Comparably's Annual Ranking of Top Companies for Having the Best Leadership Team

Comparably's Best Leadership Team Award demonstrates WorkForce Software's leadership team's commitment to creating the best employee experience and supporting global team members on their career journeys

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, is announcing that it has been recognized by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, for having the Best Leadership Team. The award – determined by anonymous employee sentiment rankings over the past 12 months – places WorkForce Software's leadership team among the top in the U.S. for large companies (more than 500 employees). This is the second award WorkForce Software has won from Comparably in 2022.

Comparably's 5th Annual list of Best Leadership Teams is derived from thousands of anonymous employee ratings on their executive leadership teams and direct managers through Comparably.com over a 12-month period. In addition to WorkForce Software ranking on the list of highest-rated companies for having the best leadership team, the list also includes market leaders such as Amazon, Google, Nextdoor, Cisco, SAP, Deloitte, Microsoft and more.

"We are truly honored to be named one of the Best Leadership Teams, as recognized by our incredibly talented employees around the world," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "I am extremely proud of our leadership team and their commitment to create an environment built on transparency, communication, empathy and the collective success of every team member. At WorkForce Software, we've worked hard to demonstrate through action that we value our team. We encourage everyone to bring their unique experiences, ideas and skillsets to our organization, and we are stronger and more successful because of it."

WorkForce Software was also named the 2022 Comparably award winner for having the Best Product & Design Departments, the 2021 recipient of Comparably's Best Company Culture and Best Company Compensation awards and the 2020 recipient of Comparably's Top Companies for Work-Life Balance. This commitment to deliver exceptional employee experiences continues into 2022, with hundreds of employees anonymously delivering high marks about their work experiences. WorkForce Software's managers, executive team and the CEO, Mike Morini, each earned A+ rankings from the 2022 Comparably survey. The company continues to earn "A" marks for having the best Overall Culture and garners "A+" rankings in the top 5% of 14,975 similar sized companies in the areas of Team Sentiment, Manager Ratings, CEO Rankings, Executive Team and Leadership Scores.

Comprehensive company results can be found on the Comparably website, which lists data and reviews for each award category. Verbatim anonymous quotes from WorkForce Software employees throughout the company are available from Comparably, such as these notable quotes highlighting sentiment about the leadership:

"Our leaders genuinely care about their employees. Even though this is my first consulting role in a fully remote environment, I feel more connected and invested than in any previous company." (Employee in Services)

"They are the best leadership team I've ever worked for. Genuine and trustworthy. They convey clear goals and have created a culture here where we truly care about one another and strive to create the best modern workforce management software available." (Employee in Marketing)

"My direct leader stresses the importance of taking care of myself on a human level first, as this way I will also be able to show up better as an employee. They are interested in my future career goals and how to help me achieve them, even if that would mean switching to another internal team." (Employee in Customer Success)

"The clear and concise information we are given the caring nature about our culture and the way they have positioned us to become number 1 in market." (Employee from Engineering)

To learn more about WorkForce Software, see current global job openings, and join this leading, modern workforce management technology company, visit https://www.workforcesoftware.com/careers/.