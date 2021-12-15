WorkForce Software Named Silver Winner in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

Company receives top honors for product innovation and value realized by its customers with its modern workforce management and integrated employee experience platform in the 'Best Advance in Emerging Workforce Management' category

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces it won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award for excellence in the "Best Advance in Emerging Workforce Management" category. Brandon Hall Group announced WorkForce Software's Silver win on December 9, 2021, during a virtual ceremony and a complete list of all winners can be viewed here.

This Excellence in Technology Award comes in the same month that WorkForce Software was recognized as a Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year Best in Biz Awards of 2021. Brandon Hall Group's Technology Awards are comprised of 6 program areas: Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management, Sales Enablement and Future of Work. WorkForce Software was recognized in the Workforce Management category for the significant improvement their WorkForce Suite has made to their customers' employee experiences and communications by leveraging data and technologies directly into employee and mangers daily work. The awards were judged by an international panel of industry experts based on the value to businesses, technological innovation, unique differentiators, technical functionality and measurable results.

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

As many companies continue to navigate through the uncertainty of the pandemic and adapt to ongoing changes, pressure from employees and the need to rapidly adapt has accelerated their need to digitally transform their workforce management systems. To support these needs, WorkForce Software introduced enhancements to its WorkForce Suite in June of this year – that delivered new capabilities to create dramatically better employee experiences to meet the needs of modern workers and to quickly deliver valuable results to its global customers. They answered the call as many companies identified gaps in their ability to adequately communicate, adapt, manage, and retain employees in their global workforce, especially front-line workers and the often underserved, deskless employees. With an increasingly digitally native workforce with lower barriers to job change, companies using the WorkForce Suite can act quickly to dramatically improve engagement and retention by leveraging employee data and feedback proactively.

"Our team at WorkForce Software is thrilled to win the Brand Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award. This award validates the measurable and tangible value customers around the world receive from the WorkForce Suite when connecting with employees through technology," says Joe Ross, Chief Product Officer at WorkForce Software. "Employees across all industries are demanding more of their employers, they require modern solutions and user experiences that make it easy for them to connect and communicate with their peers and managers, have more flexible work schedules, achieve more at work, and contribute to the ongoing success of the business. People want to add value and be heard at work, and proven solutions like ours make that happen for millions of workers."

To learn more about the WorkForce Suite and the value that WorkForce Software's customers are reporting, visit their customer success testimonials at https://www.workforcesoftware.com/customers/. To get started transforming your employees' experience, review this helpful free guide https://www.workforcesoftware.com/guide/making-every-moment-matter-guide-to-improving-employee-experience-for-the-modern-workforce/.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of their offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. www.brandonhall.com