Works of Media Art inspired by the "movement" of Japan's samurai and ninja exhibited at Chubu Centrair International Airport from February 9

AICHI, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 9, 2021, The Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at Chubu Centrair International Airport as part of their "CULTRE GATE to JAPAN" initiative, beginning with the works of videographer SHIGETA Yusuke. On February 26, the works of a second contributor, creative group EUPHRATES, will be added to the exhibit. These two artists' works will be exhibited at the airport as well as on the web, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world.



‘Sekigahara-Sansui-zu-Byobu (Folding Screen of Painted Sekigahara Landscapes)’ by SHIGETA Yusuke

〈Chubu Centrair International Airport Event Overview〉

The theme of the exhibit at Chubu Centrair International Airport is "MOTION". Two groups of artists will display works inspired by the movement of Japan's ancient samurai and ninja warriors.

Centrair serves the Chubu region of Japan, at the heart of which is Aichi Prefecture. During Japan's tumultuous "Warring States" period between the late fifteenth and late sixteenth centuries, the area was home to some of the most famous samurai who ever lived—people like ODA Nobunaga, TOYOTOMI Hideyoshi, and TOKUGAWA Ieyasu. The region has many old castles and battlefields, including the site of the 1600 Battle of Sekigahara, considered one of the most decisive battles in Japanese history.

The underground mercenaries of this tumultuous era were the ninja, who are often linked to the cities of Iga in Mie Prefecture and Koka in Shiga Prefecture. Both cities are near the Chubu area.

EUPHRATES, a creative group involved in the exhibit, creates innovative visual experiences based on their research of the methods underlying rules of expression, including shape and movement. Their installation focuses on the signs that ninja gave as they engaged in espionage activities.

SHIGETA Yusuke, another artist involved in the project, creates primitive animation pieces with rich storylines using pixel art. He has recreated a famous scene showing samurai engaged in battle in the style of traditional folding screens. Inspired by the dynamic motion of the samurai warriors, he now depicts this scene through animation.

■Period: Exhibits open on February 9（Work by SHIGETA）

February 27(Work by EUPHRATES)

■Location: Chubu Centrair International Airport

Terminal 1 Arrivals Lobby

■Entrance fee: Free

■Theme: MOTION Expressing the movements of Japan's samurai and ninja

■Title: Sekigahara-Sansui-zu-Byobu (Folding Screen of Painted Sekigahara Landscapes) SHIGETA Yusuke

Kehai no Hako (A Box of Signs) EUPHRATES

Creative Group EUPHRATES

EUPHRATES is a creative group that was founded in 2005 by graduates of the SATO Masahiko Laboratory at Keio University. Its activities are based in various kinds of research. Rooted in the idea that the forms of expression that come out of research work are intrinsically fascinating, the group is engaged in the development of new kinds of representation and media design through images, animation, written works, exhibitions, and more. Recent projects include creating images for the NHK educational programs PitagoraSwitch, 2355/0655, Kangaeru Karasu, and Texico, as well as Me de Miru Sansu, a visual learning program for elementary school children published by Kyoiku Shuppan. Notable awards include the New York ADC Gold Prize, and the Yellow Pencil Prize at the D&AD Awards.

Videographer SHIGETA Yusuke

Born in 1981, SHIGETA Yusuke is a videographer who works on animation installations, driven by a keen interest in imaging principles. His activities highlight the ways people engage with images in the digital world. Most of his animation works in recent years have focused on pixelized representations, many of which have been presented at exhibitions and events. His major awards include Jury Selection in the Art Division at the 16th Japan Media Arts Festival for Pixel Forest and Jury Selection in the Art Division at the 12th Japan Media Arts Festival for Narrative Kinetics.

＜About CULTURE GATE to JAPAN＞

Beginning in February of 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan will launch an innovative cultural promotion project called "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN". Held at seven airports across Japan as well as the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal, artists and creators active in the field of Media Arts will exhibit artworks inspired by the unique culture of each area with the goal of communicating the broader appeal of Japanese culture.

The global effects of the novel coronavirus have made it difficult to meet new people and experience new cultures in person. However, that should not interrupt the exchange of art, ideas, and culture. Through this project, we hope to continue providing people around the world with the same sense of wonder and joy felt when encountering a new culture.



Scan here for more information about the exhibit at Chubu Centrair International Airport

Organizer: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan

Official Website: https://culture-gate.jp/

Exhibit at Chubu Centrair International Airport: https://culture-gate.jp/ja/exhibition/motion

