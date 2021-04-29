World Big Data & Analytics Show virtually convened India's top data and analytics leaders





An image from World Big Data & Analytics Show - India series; panel discussion streamed live on 20 April 2021

The inaugural edition of World Big Data & Analytics Show - India, which took place on 20 April 2021, has attracted some of the prominent voices in the data and analytics space such as, Dr Neeta Verma - Director General, NIC; Golok Kumar Simli - Chief of Technology, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Dr Ravi Vijayaraghavan - SVP & Chief Analytics Officer, Flipkart; David Zakkam - VP - Analytics, Swiggy; Ravi Shankar - Senior VP and CMO, Denodo; Dr Satyam Priyadarshy - Technology Fellow & Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton, Past President - DC Chapter of TiE; Ujjyaini Mitra - CDO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd & ZEE5 (India+Global); to name a few.The show covered key topics such as data and analytics for a holistic nationwide data ecosystem, advancing analytics and business performance in real-time with logical data fabric, becoming a data-centric organization, how to approach data and analytics transformation, data governance and the customer, cloud and data platforms, leveraging data virtualization to unify data and more.Key highlights and takeaways from the World Big Data & Analytics Show - India include:Ravi Shankar, Senior VP and CMO at Denodo discussed at length on 'Advancing analytics and business performance in real-time with logical data fabric'. He stated that "Data Fabric is a new terminology that is at the peak of a hype cycle, and comprises Data Virtualization as one of the key components in addition to others."While speaking about 'Applications of analytics and data science for e-Commerce', Ravi Vijayaraghavan, Chief Data Analytics Officer, Flipkart, mentioned that "It is very important to identify where analytics and data science become a challenge; it's usually at scale."Dr Neeta Varma, Director General, NIC, while delivering a keynote on 'Application of data analytics in building a holistic nation-wide data ecosystem', mentioned that, "Data has huge potential and when government data is clubbed with private data, it can help generate a lot of insights and spur innovation.""During these trying times, virtual gatherings are an ideal way for everyone in the industry to come together. Affordable and intelligent data and analytics solutions and strategies are the need of the hour," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.World Big Data & Analytics Show - India was officially sponsored by Headline Sponsor - Denodo; and Bronze sponsor - Snowflake.About World Big Data & Analytics ShowWorld Big Data & Analytics Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications in data-powered solutions.