World Blockchain Summit back in Dubai at Atlantis The Palm under the Patronage of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum

DUBAI, Sep 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - World Blockchain Summit (WBS), the largest global series of blockchain, crypto and web3 events, is coming back to Dubai on October 17-18 at the Atlantis the Palm.



Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai, WBS Dubai is hosting the most influential thought leaders on blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Web 3.0, and the metaverse to explore the market's effects on commerce, banking, gaming, culture, and community development.



Dubai is known for its welcoming stance on crypto and blockchain technology. This is evident in its ease of regulations for crypto and blockchain technologies making it great for foreign companies looking to set up shop. This is further backed by the recent approval of the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law providing for a more "Crypto-friendly" structure that fosters investment and growth in blockchain adoption. With over 6000 millionaire residents, the country's private wealth has risen to over $40 billion making it a hotspot for investments too.



"Dubai is the right place for innovation in the blockchain space. We are happy to be working with WBS to achieve the vision set by the government of Dubai on its Blockchain and Metaverse Strategy," Commented Furqan Rassul, CEO of Elite Partner Investment.



WBS will bring enlightening sessions discussing the blockchain and crypto space in response to some of today's most pressing questions in the current industry. It will also feature panel discussions, industry highlights, use-case-studies, fireside chats and more.



Mohammed Saleem, Founder and CEO of WBS noted, "Dubai has positioned itself perfectly as one of the most crypto and blockchain friendly destinations in the world. With all the recent announcements around new crypto licenses being issued, Dubai Metaverse Strategy and more, we are super excited to be bringing WBS back to Dubai this October as we host some of the world's leading experts to share their insights and showcase the latest innovations in the space."



Speakers in focus include:



- FURQAN RASSUL, CEO, Elite partner Investment LLC.

- DR MARWAN ALZAROUNI, CEO, Dubai, Blockchain Center

- RALF GLABISCHNIG, Founder, Crypto Oasis, CV VC

- TALAL TABBAA, Chief Executive Officer, CoinMENA

- PAUL VERADITTAKIT, Partner, Pantera Capital

- DR JEMMA GREEN Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Powerledger

- SABINIJE VON GAFFKE Founder, IMPACTFULNESS Ventures Head of Sustainability, Nibiru Software AB

- SHERAZ AHMED, Co-Executive Director | Head of Business Development, Crypto Valley Association



"The landscape of trust is changing and blockchain is arriving to fill the gaps," added Dr Jemma Green, Cofounder and Chairman of Powerledger.



Luna PR is WBS' official PR Partner, whilst some of the global blockchain and web3 experts sponsoring the event are DIG (Decentralised Investment Group) as Headline Sponsor, Coinstore and Aura Dogs as Silver Sponsors and Dreamster as Exhibitor. Crypto Oasis is the Ecosystem Partner, whilst Media Partners at the event include Bitcoin World, BinBits, Coinspeaker, CoinTelegraph MENA, Cointelegram, Coinveestasi, Crypto-Academy, Regtech Times, Security Middle East, The Cryptonomist and The Jordan Times.



About Elite Partner Investment



Elite Partner Investment is a UAE-based Investment Management company with interests in technology, mining, energy, and real estate chaired by HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum. Areas of the group's interest include early-stage technology and creating value through innovation and synergies. His Highness enables the company and its partners to access and work at the highest level with government and leading multinationals around the globe; enabling them to grow, expand and access new markets.



About World Blockchain Summit



World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is a global series of blockchain, crypto, web3 and metaverse focused events that has brought together over 20,000 industry influencers, investors, enterprise decision makers and Government stakeholders through physical events hosted in over 16 countries.



WBS is dedicated to fostering the growth of the decentralised economy through community development, boosting technological innovation with access to capital, and enabling enterprise and Government adoption of web3 technologies through deal facilitation. Each summit features enterprise and government use-cases, inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, tech-talks, a blockchain exhibition, startup pitch competitions, and a host of networking opportunities.



Other upcoming platforms organised by WBS Events in 2022 include the World Metaverse Show taking place on October 5-6 in Dubai, the World Blockchain Summit Toronto, taking place in November, and the World Blockchain Summit Bangkok in December.



For more information and tickets, visit



