World Cloud Show - Jakarta assembled global cloud technology leaders to accelerate the cloud adoption in the region





JAKARTA, Oct 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On 4 - 5 October 2022, at the JW Marriott Jakarta, more than 250 C-level tech decision makers attended the World Cloud Show, along with forward-thinking business minds that came together to discuss ideas, overcome challenges, and create innovative solutions. The expert speakers highlighted use-cases designed by public and private players in response to connectivity challenges and needs of all kinds that have emerged over the past few years, as well as how cloud computing can contribute towards social goals and enable innovation opportunities.H.E. Dr. Jerry Sambuaga, Vice Minister, Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia, in his keynote shared his views on 'Digital transformation in Trade'. He was quoted saying, "I believe that Indonesia's digital economy can transform the way that our country develops. Instead of increasing digital obstacles, digital economy can be the key to close the gap between those who have and have not."Hanindya Permatasari, Solutions Architect at Rubrik Indonesia, discussed at length on 'Building Cyber Resiliency at the Point of Data'. He was quoted saying, "Our Zero Trust Data Management solution protects enterprise data from attack and delivers the capabilities to reliably and rapidly recover applications, so that normal IT operations can be restored."While speaking about 'Securing your Cloud Journey with Fortinet Security Fabric', Fachrizal Zainuddin, Cloud Security Consultant at Fortinet Indonesia mentioned that, "It's hard to get good help these days. There is a massive shortage of skilled cloud security professionals - and that is going to impact how security solutions should be selected and implemented - because the best technology in the world won't help if you can't support an maintain it.""Cloudian offers military-grade data security with the most security certifications of any object storage. The most demanding customers, such as banks, finance firms, and defense agencies trust Cloudian with their data," said Tze Chuan Wong, Sales Engineer at Cloudian, in his tech talk on 'Modernizing your Data Protection Infrastructure in the Hybrid Cloud.'"The South Asian cloud computing industry is primarily being driven by the rising popularity of cloud-based services among businesses due to its multiple advantages, including low initial infrastructure costs and the availability of computing services on demand. The cloud has experienced a sharp increase in demand since it provides simple, secure solutions for the digital transition," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.Some of the top industry experts who spoke at the event included:- H. E. Dr. Jerry Sambuaga, Vice Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia- Setiaji, Chief of Digital Transformation Office, Ministry of Health of The Republic of Indonesia- Wilbertus Darmadi - CIO, Toyota Astra Motor, Indonesia- Hengki Sihombing - Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, PMO Kartu Prakerja, Indonesia- David Christopher - EVP Product Management & Technology Innovation, Anteraja, Indonesia- Hanindya Permatasari - Solutions Architect, Rubrik, Indonesia- Pinky Meiska Yuliana - Head of Business Development, Alibaba Cloud, Indonesia- Fachrizal Zainuddin - Cloud Security Consultant, Fortinet, Indonesia- David Sugandi - Country Manager Indonesia, ZStack International Information Technologies Limited, Indonesia- Adam Reikhan Darmanto - Chief Operating Officer, IDCloudHost, Indonesia- Eric Cahya - Head of Infrastructure, Xtremax, Indonesia- Tze Chuan Wong - Sales Engineer, Cloudian, Indonesia- Sonny Supriyadi - SVP. Head, Pricing and Data Analytics, Maybank Indonesia, Indonesia- Edmund Situmorang - Group Chief Technology Officer, Asian Bulk Logistics, Indonesia- Benny Jioe - Head of Digital Transformation, Zurich Asuransi Indonesia, Indonesia- Johnson Lopulisa - Head of IT, The Jakarta Post, Indonesia- Ichwan Peryana - CTO, Pinjam Modal, Indonesia- Yusfiannur Yusfiannur, IT Infrastructure Architect, Pertamina Hulu Rokan, Indonesia- Purnama Sulfa, VP Security Services Dept, PT. Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, IndonesiaSupported by Jakarta Smart City and in Association with Asosiasi Penyelenggara Jasa Internet Indonesia (APJII), the 19th global edition of World Cloud Show - Jakarta was officially sponsored by:- Platinum Sponsor - rubrik- Gold Sponsors - Alibaba Cloud; Fortinet- Silver Sponsors - Xtremax; IDCloudHost | Zstack; Cloudian- Bronze Sponsor - Zoho; Okta | NEXTGEN Group- Exhibitor - Elastic, SaviyntAbout World Cloud ShowWorld Cloud Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations/time zones across the world.The Jakarta edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross industry verticals across the region.The show will feature exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talk to discuss latest challenges and explore latest applications of cloud-based solutions.About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes enterprises, governments, and individuals. 