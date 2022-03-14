Ensuring consumer rights yoboo is always on the way

MANILA, Philippines, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March 15th, 2022 marks the 40th International Consumer Day and the 13th year of yoboo's annual "Consumer Day" campaign. As a company that has always focused on the mother and baby industry, yoboo has always attached great importance to the protection of consumer rights and fully respected the right to information and supervision. Rcently, yoboo hired a senior trainer to conduct consumer service related training for over 220 staff in Southeast Asian branches (subsidiaries), aiming to make staff more proficient in daily service communication methods and skills, better solve the difficulties encountered in work, optimize the service quality. The training will enable consumers to enjoy a warm service. yoboo insists on giving mothers and families a sense of trust and security with its reassuring and authoritative medical parenting philosophy and knowledge, guarding the growth of babies with Japanese craftsmanship, creating an intimate and loving feeding environment, allowing babies to grow in a balance of freedom and restriction.

yoboo warmly insists on delivering service to consumers' home

Since its inception, yoboo has been committed to its founder, Dr. Chinen Rina's mission to "Starting from cherishing every drop of breast milk; Use advanced medical parenting concepts to solve more baby feeding and development problems." To better meet the needs of mothers for quality breastfeeding, yoboo has always put product quality and heart-warming service at the forefront. yoboo offers value-added services including 7-Day Returns, 100% Authentic, Free Shipping & COD, 24-hour customer service and more. For several years, yoboo has been providing feeding tips to mothers. yoboo not only delivers quality products to consumers, but also spreads breastfeeding knowledge to the public.



World Consumers Rights Day: yoboo empowering consumers for sustainable consumption

Enhancing the quality of service and conveying corporate craftsmanship through diversified activities

With bases in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, yoboo aims to become "the most trusted and warmest Japanese maternal and child brand for babies and families in the world". Through internal training, brand demonstrations and health classes, yoboo has been able to comprehensively enhance and strengthen staff awareness of quality services, as well as deliver knowledge to the public on how to protect consumers' legitimate rights and how to choose quality mother and baby products.

Since its inception in 2009, yoboo has been constantly updating and optimising its products in a User-oriented manner. yoboo provides strong support and protection for working mothers in Southeast Asia with its fully invest in the Southeast Asian market in 2021. On the occasion of 3.15 International Consumer Rights Day, yoboo is offering up to 77% Off on two major e-commerce platforms, shopee and lazada. We are committed to helping mothers take care of every detail of their babies' physical and psychological development with better quality products and better service, actively building confidence for mothers in feeding and actively pursuing to improve their own quality of parenting life.

yoboo cherishes every drop of breast milk.

yoboo's website: www.yoboojp.com

yoboo's official store:

https://shopee.ph/yobooph

https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/yoboo