World Health Organization Secretary Recommends Kratom be kept at the Minimum Level of Regulatory Surveillance

The World Health Organization committee announced insufficient evidence to recommend a critical review of kratom, mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reviewed calls for a ban against kratom worldwide and stated their position as insufficient evidence to recommend a critical review, and the secretary recommends kratom be kept at the minimum level of regulatory surveillance.

There were some concerns that WHO’s Executive Committee on Drug Dependency (ECDD) would take steps to either urge international control over kratom—which has been touted as a natural painkiller that works as a safer alternative to prescription opioids—or recommend a critical review that could have ultimately led to scheduling following another year-long inquiry.

But in a new report, members of ECDD voted 11-1 to simply continue monitoring data on the health impacts of kratom over the next two to three years, rather than institute strict controls. Members found “insufficient evidence” that kratom warrants a more in-depth critical review at this point.

The American Kratom Association has received initial reports from the World Health Organization Executive Committee on Drug Dependency, and the AKA stated:

"People report using kratom to self-medicate a variety of disorders and conditions, including pain, opioid withdrawal, opioid use disorder, anxiety and depression. Kratom is being used as a part of traditional medicine in some countries. Research is ongoing to determine the basic pharmacology and the potential therapeutic value of kratom, mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine.

Our fight is far from over in America as we still have state bans, import alerts, and an FDA that seems to ignore the science. However, we cannot overstate how important avoiding a WHO critical review or outright scheduling is for millions of American kratom consumers!”

The World Health Organization’s report is a big win for advocates who feel they have been fighting a political battle for the past decade. With the WHO refusing to treat this plant based out of southeast Asia as a threat, many feel the true benefits of this miracle plant will soon become mainstream.

