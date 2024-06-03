World-leading, UK-based booking app Jammed celebrates subscriber milestone

Jammed, the creative studio booking platform welcomed its 100th studio this month.

—

Jammed is the brainchild of Andy Callaghan, a York-based musician and software developer who noticed a gap in the market for a booking app that met the specific needs of music studios and rehearsal spaces. With input from studio owners themselves, this seed of an idea quickly became a reality and is now being used by 100 creative spaces in 16 countries around the world.



“I’m so thrilled to have brought Jammed this far - it’s taken off in a way I didn’t think possible in 2019. I’d like to thank every single studio that has given Jammed the chance to be what it is today. From a single studio in Leeds, we’ve grown to 16 countries, last year handling over $3m in bookings.” - Andy



Growth in uptake for the platform has been completely organic, with satisfied Jammed customers raving about the functionality and efficiency of software designed specifically for managing room hire in creative spaces.



Andy had chance to meet with some of his Stateside customers for the first time in May 2024 when he visited New York City on a trade and PR trip with the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. He was pleased to hear first-hand how Jammed has helped their businesses to grow.



“Jammed has helped us basically move forward with technology… It’s foolproof, I really just like the interface as well and the ability to expand. …We have expanded our audience since working with Jammed.” – Scott @ Astoria Soundworks, Queens, NY



Despite its phenomenal success, Jammed is committed to supporting the grassroots, community music scene by collaborating with studios on feature updates and offering discounts to non-profits and community enterprises.

About Andy and Jammed:



Andy is the founder and creator of Jammed.app. Andy built Jammed from the ground up, bootstrapping the development since 2019. Jammed now powers over 100 studios in 16 countries and is growing rapidly.

Andy has played as a drummer in many non-professional rock bands, and developed the idea of Jammed when talking with a studio owner in York after a rehearsal session in 2018.

In 2023, Andy won the ‘Enterpriser of the Year’ award from the University of York. Andy lives and works in York, UK with his wife Emily, and two rescue dogs Freddy and Peggy.

About the company: Jammed is the online platform powering creative spaces. Take bookings in your sleep, get paid instantly and rent more space. Jammed is not only making life easier for the thousands of independent studios that struggle with keeping up with telephone enquiries, no-shows and making the most of their space, it’s also a top choice for artists who can now book rooms with greater convenience and flexibility. Studios can create profiles, list their rooms and prices, upsell staff and equipment, configure room availability, and manage a contact list of customers. Artists can search all available times to book sessions, reserve their equipment or room and pay for it all online before they arrive.

Contact Info:

Name: Andy Callaghan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Jammed Bookings

Website: https://jammed.app/



Release ID: 89131675

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.