This World Literacy Day And For The Fifth Year In A Row Lancôme Reaffirms Its Support To Tackle Illiteracy Worldwide With Its Global Cause 'Write Her Future'

PARIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of International Literacy Day, Lancôme celebrates this year the 50 000 women who will have benefited from the 'Write Her Future' philanthropic program worldwide since its launch in 2017. Lancôme further expands its cause mission from literacy to mentorship for entrepreneurship initiatives with the aim to reach over 100,000 women by end of 2022. The Write Her Future program embodies Lancôme's commitment to empower women with access to literacy, mentoring and entrepreneurship, so that they can write their own happier futures and achieve self-fulfilment.



Since the program launched in 2017 in partnership with the NGO CARE International, Lancôme'sphilanthropic program aims to fight the invisible taboo that is female illiteracy.

This year, Lancôme's is proud to share a number of milestones and achievements: In Morocco, CARE International has implemented pre-school and school education programs, benefitting 1,635 children and 1,516 parents. Today, 1,100 women can support their children with schooling. In Guatemala Write Her Future has benefited more than 5,000 young women excluded from the educational system, as well as an additional 5,460 other women aged over 35 years old who have had no access to education. Likewise, in Thailand, the initiative has given 2,578 women access to literacy classes, allowing them to learn and share their knowledge with other women.

As we look to 2022, Lancôme understands that rapid global digitalization offers an unprecedented opportunity to empower even more women and drive greater change. Knowing that the Write Her Future program is now more relevant than ever, Lancôme this year expands and accelerates its commitment to sharing knowledge via digital solutions that foster two key pillars of the philanthropic program: online mentorship and entrepreneurship.

Mentorship for entrepreneurship training join the program, ahead of 2022

"At Lancôme, we continue to accelerate our global transformation by further expanding our cause mission into mentorship and entrepreneurship. Our priority is to scale up our programs in order to deliver on our ambitions and ultimately allow all women to become authors of change, starting with themselves, their families and beyond." - Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme Global Brand President

Around the world, Lancôme partners with 15 international organizations and new initiatives continue to launch at pace. In Germany, an online mentorship and entrepreneurship program has empowered women with the confidence and mindset they need to launch their businesses and gain self-confidence, benefiting over 10 thousand e-users.

Lancôme UK & Ireland pledges to reach 5,000 beneficiaries by July 2023 (the end of the 2022 school year), equipping them with the literacy skills, leadership abilities and confidence needed in order to boost their career prospects and employment opportunities.

In their ongoing ambition to expand the Write Her Future program across the globe, Lancôme will launch further initiatives in 2021. In the USA, a program will foster educational equity for all women to include mentorship and scholarships for women of colour. In China, the program will further empower women with the basic skills they need to secure employment; and in Japan, Write Her Future will enhance women's digital skills, so that they may obtain top leadership positions.

Lancôme's mission is to promote positive perceptions of beauty so that both individually and collectively, we may thrive and commit to a happier future for all. Through Write Her Future, Lancôme aims to empower an ever-growing number of women with the ability to narrate their own destinies. Join Lancôme this International Literacy Day in spreading the word, speaking out, and supporting every woman to Write Her Future.

Notes:

About NGO CARE

CARE International is a global network of 14 National Members with a common vision and mission to defeat global poverty. Each CARE Member is an independent organisation that leads programmes, raises funds, advocates on key issues and communicates to the public in their country, thus supporting our work in 95 countries. CARE offices around the world work alongside a broad network of partners and allies to multiply our impact as we strive to rebuild and improve the lives of the most disadvantaged, with a particular focus on women and girls.

The CARE International Secretariat coordinates and supports the network to achieve our common impact goals and shared global priorities in line with our global CARE 2020 Vision and Programme Strategy. It is also responsible for representing the network at the United Nations, the European Union and key forums, leading CARE's global advocacy, and hosting the CARE Emergency Group and the CARE International Safety and Security Unit. The Secretariat is located in Geneva, Switzerland, with offices in Brussels and New York.

About Lancôme

Lancôme was founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer perfumer Armand Petitjean. For 85 years, Lancôme's mission has been to help women feel happier by making them more beautiful, providing the best in cosmetics innovation in terms of quality, science and efficacy.

Over the decades, Lancôme has spread its vision of French elegance, adding pioneering science that has made Lancôme the leading luxury beauty brand worldwide.

About Lancôme's non-profit partners around the world:

CARE International, Agence Nationale de Lutte contre l'Illettrisme, National Literacy Trust, Plan International, Action Aid, ProLiteracy, Redes Da Mare, CreceChile, Taiwan Fund for Children and Families, Arbeiterkind, Canadian Women's Foundation, China Women's Development Foundation, MExoxo, NPO Hanalabs and NAACP.

