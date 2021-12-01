World Memory Championship 2021 from 18-20th Dec 2021 at Hyderabad, India

Squadron Leader Jayasimha, the President World Memory Council for India had announced that the World Memory Championship 2021 is being organised OFFLINE in Hyderabad from 18th to 20th December 2021.

All the Memory athletes who have successfully participated in the recently held Indian National Memory Championships 2021 are eligible to take part in the World Memory championship. This year, the World Memory Sports Council had permitted new memory athletes and those who couldn’t take part in the Indian Memory Championship to directly take part in the World Memory Championships. Memory athletes from more than 75 countries across the globe will be taking part in the Championship being held over three days.

The Indian Memory athletes would get to represent India at the Global memory platform. Squadron Leader Jayasimha, who had been training students and adults on Memory and promoting Memory sports across the country for the last ten years had said that the championship will have 10 disciplines. The athletes must compete in Memorising Words, Speed Numbers, Random Numbers, Spoken Numbers, Binary Numbers, Historic Dates, Random Cards, Speed Cards, Names & Faces and Abstract Images. The one who scores overall highest scores will be declared as the World Memory Champion.

There is a specially designed Video course, practicing software and Memory kit developed by Squadron Leader Jayasimha for the budding memory athletes to develop perfection in all these disciplines.

The World Memory Championship will be held at Jayasimha Mind Education, Jal Vayu Vihar, AFNHB, Near Shiv Parvathi and Arjun Theatres, KPHB, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, 500072, Telangana (India)

The Indian Memory Athletes can register for the World Memory Championships 2021 by clicking the link below

Indian Registration Link : https://imojo.in/WMC2021Registration

For any further assistance, for venue and other details, Indian Memory athletes may contact Squadron Leader Jayasimha, President World Memory Sports Council for India on +919866018989 or mail to visionjay@gmail.com or visit www.jayasimha.in

WMC Competition Schedule :

Day 1 – 18th December 2021, Saturday

9.15 am to 10.30 am - Abstract Images

(15 Minutes - 30 Minutes)

10.45 am to 12.30 pm - Binary Numbers

(30 Minutes - 60 Minutes)

12.30 pm to 2.00 pm - Lunch Break

2.00 pm to 5.15 pm - Random Numbers (1 Hour)

(60 Minutes - 120 Minutes)

Day 2 – 19th December 2021, Sunday

9.15 am to 10.00 am - Names and Faces

(15 Minutes - 30 Minutes)

10.35 am to 11.00 am - Speed Numbers – Trial 1

(5 minutes - 15 Minutes)

11.10 am to 11.40 am - Historic / Future Dates

(5 Minutes - 15 Minutes)

11.40 am to 12.00 pm - Break

12.00 pm to 12.30 pm - Speed Numbers – Trial 2

(5 Minutes - 15 Minutes)

12.30 pm to 2.00 pm - Lunch Break (Playing Cards to be laid out)

2.00 pm to 5.30 pm -Random Cards (1 Hour)

(60 Minutes - 120 Minutes)

Day 3 : – 20th December 2021, Monday

9.15 am to 10.15 am - Random Words

(15 Minutes - 30 Minutes)

10.45 am to 1.00 pm - Spoken Numbers ( 3 trials)

(200/300/World Record + 20%)

(200 +450+ Seconds, 10, 15, 25 minutes)

1.00 pm to 2.15 pm - Lunch

2.15 pm to 3.00 pm - Speed Cards

(Two Trials may be in 2 Rounds)

(5 Minutes - 5 minutes)

For More Details : +91 9866018989, 9985041777, 9985031777

email: visionjay@gmail.com

Website : www.jayasimha.in

Contact Info:

Name: Team Jayasimha

Email: Send Email

Organization: Jaysimha Mind Education

Phone: +91 9866018989

Website: https://jayasimha.in/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/world-memory-championship-2021-from-18-20th-dec-2021-at-hyderabad-india/89054984

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89054984