World Memory Championship 2021 Indian Edition was a Grand Success

The Indian Edition of WMC 2021 was a Grand Success - Squadron Leader Jayasimha has Announced the Winners of Indian Edition and Congratulated them on the Occasion.

—

The Indian Edition of the World Memory Championships 2021 were held in Hyderabad (India) from 18th to 20th December 2021.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha, President World Memory Sports Council for India had said that 50 top memory athletes from all over India had participated in 10 memory disciplines.

The championship had Memorising random words, random numbers, speed numbers, spoken numbers, binary numbers, historic/ future dates, names & faces, abstract images, random playing cards and speed cards.

All these memory athletes have stood in top positions at the Online Indian Memory Championship held earlier. They have been trained by World Memory sports Council for India. The event was conducted by more than 60 arbiters, volunteers who are well trained to conduct the championship.

The following is the list of top 10 winners at the Indian Edition of the World Memory Championships 2021.

1. VISHVAA RAJAKUMAR

2. G.CH.NAGA ANIRUDH

3. SUNANDA.SUNIL

4. NEENA J.KALYAN

5. MEGHNA SINGHI

6. TEJASHREE.N

7. TARAMATI THOMBRE

8. G.NAGA ANUMITA

9. PRISHA KESARWANI

10. SUBHASH REDDY KASARA

On the final day, Mr. Ratna Raju CEO of Darts (block chain company), Shri Sudheer Sandra Founder Supar School, Mr Vamsi Andukuri CTO, Mr. Nikeelu Gunda Founder & CEO - Digital connect, Mr Shyam, Mr Ramesh Eppalapallee ( CEO - Editpointindia ) were the chief guests at the event. All the winners of this Indian Edition of World Memory Championship are awarded Certificates of Merit by the guests.

Mr Amrut Jadhav, head of Brain infinite said that people of all ages – starting from kids of 6 years old to the oldest person of 82 years have taken part in this competition and it is a good indicator that the Memory sport is growing in popularity in the country.

Ms Krishnaveni, the Chief Arbiter of World Memory Sports Council had stated that so many volunteers had come forward to check the scores, correct papers and offer voluntary service at the Championship.

Mr Ratan Raju, CEO of Darts who was the chief guest said that his company – Darts which is the largest Black Chain technology would extend whatever help needed to ensure that all the rural students too start taking part in this Memory Championship.

Mr Sudheer Sandra the founder of Supar school had said that learning these extra skills like memory from Squadron Leader Jayasimha will take them all rounders in their life. He said that Squadron Leader Jayasimha had been working in this memory field relentlessly to produce World Memory Champion from India.

Jayasimha Mind Education, India’s premier Memory academy based out of Hyderabad is offering various offline and online courses on Memory, Speed Reading and training students for the Memory Championship by giving them constant support. Life is Memory and Memory is life and today maximum people are suffering from this lack of Memory, Alzheimer’s or dementia. Jayasimha Mind Education is dedicated for removing this Memory related problems and developing a Memory Literacy across the country.

Ms Tejasvi who was the participant in the World Memory Championship had shared that by taking up Memory practice it had really helped her to achieve top ranks in her school and college.

Ms Madhumitha who is studying in 10th standard told that after learning memory techniques from Squadron Leader Jayasimha, she had got into Limca Book of Records and World Records. She is also able to get top rank in her school and college.

Many parents who had travelled from all over India to be in Hyderabad have expressed happiness over coming and taking part in the Championship. Even home makers who took part in this Championship are able to balance their family and memory practice as well.

The results of the Indian edition will be compiled with the other countries competitions and the World Memory Champion will be declared by Raymond Keene OBE, the Global President WMSC in the first week of January.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha, the Memory Coach and Guinness World Record holder said that learning and practicing such memory techniques will help students and adults to have sharp memory will also help them in their academic, personal and professional life as well.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha said that so many athletes participating in this years’ World Memory Championships is a good sign and surely the Memory sports will go to higher places in the days to come in India.

Those who would like to learn, master or know more information regarding memory sports may contact Squadron Leader Jayasimha, President World Memory Sports Council for India on 9866018989 or mailing to visionjay@gmail.com or visit www.jayasimha.in

Contact Info:

Name: Vinay

Email: Send Email

Organization: Jayasimha Mind Education

Website: https://jayasimha.in/

Release ID: 89060457