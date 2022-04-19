World’s First Bespoke Jewellery Brand Experience Centre Opens in Ann Siang Road

Unprecedented insight into the process, design and craftsmanship that goes into every handcrafted creation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 April 2022 - MADLY presents an amplified, elevated bespoke jewellery experience with their new Ann Siang Road Brand Experience Centre (BEC). The first of its kind in the world, the MADLY BEC charts the journey of a bespoke jewel straight from the source. Now, visitors can witness gems in their rough form at the mines and watch how a rough is slowly shaped and polished into the final gem, before partaking in the creative process themselves by sitting with a jewellery designer who can turn their mere musings into dream jewels.From their inception in 2014, MADLY had always placed gem education and the bespoke process at the forefront of their experience. With their new BEC, it is taken to the next level. MADLY is not just a jeweller; a tour through their experience centre is both educational and experiential. When visitors pass through their doors, the first thing they'd be drawn to is the 'Straight from the Source' feature wall which transports them to the mines of Tanzania and Sri Lanka where MADLY has their local sourcing offices. Reach into the niche to touch a rough specimen and the corresponding educational video is activated while all the geographical areas where that gem is mined is highlighted. Walk further in and there's even a hologram of a Tanzanite rough being chiselled to perfection by a fairy!At the back of the store, visitors will see the 'Virtual Lapidarist in Action' that highlights the time and patience that each of their hand-cut, precision cut gems requires. Filmed in real time, this is the closest that a visitor will get to a live gem-cutting demonstration. Every facet is painstakingly grinded away, buffed and polished; angles measured to ensure maximum light dispersion for each piece of rough material.This brings the visitor seamlessly to the 'Rough to Cut' gem wall where various types of coloured gemstones are displayed. From the famous 'Big Three' Sapphire, Ruby and Emerald, to Spinel, Tanzanite, Garnet, Topaz and Tourmaline, and even a special section of 'Phenomenal' gems which change colour and display chatoyancy or asterism.After leaving radio last year, ex-DJ and MADLY Founder, Maddy Barber has been stoked for the opening of MADLY's second location. "The Brand Experience Centre plays such an important role in Singapore's jewellery scene by influencing how we appreciate coloured gemstones. Exposing the 'unglamorous' side of fine jewellery allows us to truly appreciate the beauty of Mother Nature, and the hard work, creativity and artistry that Man uses to unlock each jewel's potential. Special thanks to the Singapore Tourism Board for making this dream possible," says Maddy Barber.

Founded in 2014, MADLY aimed to disrupt Singapore's Diamond-centric jewellery industry by sharing the beauty and knowledge of the finest 0.1% of coloured gemstones, while creating jewellery that is madly meaningful. Their bespoke, coloured gemstone pieces are made individually for each client; designed with bright, vivid colours to celebrate an occasion, crafted with all their tiniest quirks in mind and made to last generations. Each unique MADLY creation is an expression of the client and their loved ones, handcrafted in 18K Gold and forged by the hands of master craftsmen. Today, with their own sourcing offices, the strongest team of jewellery designers, GIA graduates, and even an in-house lapidarist, MADLY is well on their way to achieving that goal.



The MADLY Brand Experience Centre is located at 13 Ann Siang Road Singapore 069693 and is open to the public from 10.30am to 5.30pm, daily.



To make an appointment, please email create@madlygems.com , call +65 6650 1544 or Whatsapp +65 9001 2963.



