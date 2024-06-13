World from Space: Shaping a Future with Cutting-Edge Satellite Technology

—

A visionary startup based in the heart of Europe's space hub in Brno is redefining environmental sustainability and urban development through satellite data analytics. Utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, this dynamic company aids cities in tackling air pollution and climate adaptation while revolutionizing traditional farming practices by enhancing soil quality, plant health, and drought management.

Founded by Jan Labohý and Roman Bohovic in 2017, the duo has expanded their Brno-based team and is targeting a turnover of one million euros this year. Leveraging the open-data initiative from the European Union's Copernicus program, World from Space has seized the opportunity to make space data accessible for widespread environmental and agricultural improvement.

"At World from Space, we focus on pioneering solutions that redefine environmental management and urban development. By merging cutting-edge satellite technology with advanced AI, we are not just observers but active participants in shaping a sustainable future. Our mission is clear—empower communities, revolutionize agriculture, and improve urban life, proving that innovative entrepreneurship can change the world." says Jan Labohý, co-founder and CEO.

Their innovative approach integrates technology, going beyond conventional methods. This includes precision, regenerative, or carbon farming, where every part of a field receives tailored care based on satellite data, significantly improving resource management and reducing environmental impact.

Their flagship software, DynaCrop, utilizes data from Sentinel and Planet satellites to provide maps optimizing seeding, fertilizing, and plant protection applications. It is currently used in 22 countries worldwide. Together with Deutsche Telecom, the company is testing a new service monitoring soil moisture on the farm level, leveraging a fusion of IoT sensors, satellite data, and AI modeling. Looking to the future, World from Space aims to manage 100 million hectares of arable land by 2027.

World from Space is also actively engaged in urban sustainability projects. The startup helps cities adapt to climate change by identifying heat islands and optimizing green spaces to enhance urban liveability and reduce heat stress. Additionally, their technology provides more accurate air pollution data, enabling targeted interventions to protect public health. The revolutionary product UpGreen, which helps cities plan, realize, and maintain resilient urban green spaces, is being tested with Copenhagen and Lisbon. This product is co-developed with ASITIS and Atregia from Brno.

In cooperation with the NGO Arnika, the company helped the Kazakhstan Ministry of Environment by selecting national hotspots for air pollution monitoring or supporting local advocacy groups tackling industrial pollution in Georgia or Ukraine. In Ethiopia, the German development agency GIZ uses maps from the World from Space to select the most suitable spots for local water infiltration projects.

Security and resilience became a new priority for the company after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The latest product, ORBIS, helps satellite operators process raw data unprecedentedly due to the use-case-driven split of the processing in space and on the ground. The product will be used in two missions flying to space in 2024 and many more in the upcoming years.

"As Technical Director at World from Space, my goal is to ensure that our technology not only addresses the pressing issue of climate change but also adapts to geopolitical realities like the conflict in Ukraine. Our innovative tools help communities globally to navigate environmental challenges and mitigate the impacts of climate volatility. With the ongoing situation in Ukraine, we've also intensified our efforts to ensure data security and resilience, providing crucial support in these unpredictable times. Our commitment is to utilize technology for the greater good, protecting our planet and supporting those in need." says Roman Bohovic, co-founder and CTO. World from Space collaborates with global entities such as the UN Development Programme, the World Bank, and the European Space Agency as part of its mission. Nevertheless, it is also an active Brno region innovation ecosystem member.

The new Orbis product is building a team of twelve in Brno. The technology that allows pre-processing data from satellites before being pulled down to Earth should also help the Czech satellite AMBIC, which will likely go into space in 2029. Thanks to it, the Czech Republic will no longer depend on information from commercial satellites.

World from Space is poised to make significant global impacts from the Czech innovation hub by fostering collaboration within the co-established Brno Space Cluster and other entities.

About Brno Region:

The Brno region (Czech Republic, European Union) is a dynamic hub of over 1.2 million residents. Renowned for its universities and research institutions, this area is known for scientific discovery and innovation in the space industry. Other key sectors include electron microscopy, cyber security, and game development.

www.brnoregion.com

www.data.brnoregion.com



