World Trade Centers Association Honored for Dedication to International Trade and Investment by Diane Farrell, Acting Under Secretary for the U.S. Department of Commerce

Certificate of Appreciation presented virtually at the 2021 WTCA Member Forum

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) — a global network of more than 300 highly-connected, mutually supportive businesses and organizations — was recently awarded with a Certificate of Appreciation for its timeless dedication to intercultural understanding, and international trade and investment by the International Trade Administration (ITA). The award was presented by Diane Farrell, Acting Under Secretary and the Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade of the U.S. Department of Commerce, along with the U.S. Commercial Service New York and ITA teams. The WTCA's John E. Drew, Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director-Business Development, accepted the award on behalf of the association at the 2021 WTCA Member Forum, where nearly 600 participants gathered virtually across 117 World Trade Center locations in 50 countries around the world.



"Created in 2002, the certificate recognizes foreign business partners, trade associations, U.S. government agencies and other qualified recipients for supporting U.S. export development and creating opportunities for U.S businesses through trade," stated Diane Farrell during the presentation ceremony. "A valued partner of the U.S. Commercial Service New York for more than 20 years, the WTCA is being recognized today for its unwavering dedication to and success in international trade promotion in the face of adversity. Similar to the association's resilience following the tragic events of September 11, the global network came together as 'one WTCA' throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — sharing resources, best practices and strategies to aid their local economies — symbolizing strength, hope, prosperity and resilience during these uncertain times."

The WTCA and its global network of member World Trade Center businesses are dedicated to the facilitation of global trade. A World Trade Center location can supply businesses with access to international trade services and facilities, organize trade delegations, or facilitate trade by bringing together the offices of government and industry. The WTCA partners with leading industry organizations and initiatives such as the Global Trade Helpdesk, which is developed jointly by the World Trade Organization (WTO), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and International Trade Centre (ITC). As an active Participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact) the WTCA also stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and brings together businesses in support of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Further, during the pandemic, the WTCA has hosted three virtual global events rooted in global trade and introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered B2B matchmaking platform to facilitate the virtual networking component of the programs to connect attendees in a new environment, and launched its new WTCA "Trade Wins" Podcast series, which features thought-provoking conversations with leading experts to navigate today's changing environment.

"On behalf of the WTCA and its members, I am honored to accept this certificate," said John E. Drew, WTCA Chair, Board of Directors. "We would like to thank Diane Farrell of the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the ITA and U.S. Commercial Service New York teams, for this grand recognition. It has been a pleasure partnering with these organizations over the past two decades, and we look forward to growing our relationship to further showcase the important role that trade plays in our national economy."

Robin van Puyenbroeck, WTCA Executive Director-Business Development, emphasized: "We are humbled by this recognition and greatly value our partnership with the ITA and the U.S. Commercial Service teams serving around the world. There is tremendous synergy with our association serving as a true beehive of economic activity and an effective global network facilitating business every day. We are an incredibly diverse organization comprised of an ecosystem of economic development agencies, real estate developers, universities, logistical hubs, airports, free zones, conference and exhibition centers, and more. This award goes out to all of our members for their hard work over the years to reaffirm our association's mission to connect globally and prosper locally."

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in 91 countries. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, the WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for Members to use in conjunction with their independently-owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its Members, the goal of the WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

International Trade Administration (ITA)

The International Trade Administration (ITA) is the premier resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. ITA has more than 2,200 employees assisting U.S. exporters in more than 100 U.S. cities and 75 markets worldwide. The U.S. Commercial Service is the export promotion arm of the International Trade Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. For more information on ITA and the U.S. Commercial Service visit www.trade.gov.

