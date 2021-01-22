WORLD WIFI FOUNDATION to develop 'HAI Talk' as the representative messenger of Indonesia

- Signed a business agreement with Redision, an activation partner of TELKOMSEL, the largest telecommunications company in Indonesia

SEOUL, South Korea and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WORLD WIFI FOUNDATION (CEO: Byeon Young-oh) announced on January 21 that it has signed a business agreement with Redision, an activation partner of TELKOMSEL (IDX: TLKM) which has the largest telecommunications market share in Indonesia and will start developing HAI Talk, the representative messenger in the country.

As a government-run company, TELKOMSEL has 165 million customers in Indonesia (population 270 million), and accounts for a 46% share of the wireless service market in Indonesia.

Redision acquired the digital content business license from the Indonesian government. As the 1st vendor licensed enterprise of TELKOMSE, Redision monopolizes the mobile payment business for TELKOMSEL users. In addition, it provides the service of charging pre-paid cards for 200 million members of 'Pulsa', a pre-payment system.

WORLD WIFI FOUNDATION will perform this development project together with Redision, the largest PG and online game agent in Indonesia. The project is aimed at developing a mobile messenger that can represent Indonesia with the fourth largest population in the world.

WORLD WIFI FOUNDATION, which led this agreement, will provide equipment for a public WiFi network, one of the projects in Southeast Asia. Recently, the organization launched WiFi Coin as a virtual asset payment platform for blockchain based integrated management.

WORLD WIFI FOUNDATION plans to export a variety of Korean content, including games, webtoons, and sound sources to the Southeast Asia market through this messenger development project.