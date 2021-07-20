World's Best Airlines for 2021

PERTH, Australia, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirlineRatings.com, the world's only safety, product and COVID rating website has announced Qatar Airways as its Airline of the Year for 2021.

Qatar Airways is being honored for its multi award winning in-flight innovations, commitment to global travelers during COVID-19, operational safety, pursuit of excellence and environmental leadership.

These many factors have stamped the airline as a clear industry leader.

The AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards, judged by global editors with over 100 years' industry experience, combines major safety and government audits, with 11 key criteria that include: fleet age, passenger reviews, COVID-19 rating and product offerings.

AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said: "In our objective analysis Qatar Airways came out number one in virtually all of our audit criteria, which is an exceptional performance."

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency Akbar Al Baker said: "on behalf of all of us at Qatar Airways, thank you for this distinguished recognition as Airline of the Year for 2021."

"Receiving the Airline of the Year award for 2021 is particularly special for Qatar Airways. Over the past 16 months we have witnessed some of the darkest days ever seen by the aviation industry. Yet, when so many other airlines stopped flying, Qatar Airways continued to operate and stand by our passengers," Mr. Al Baker said.

Air New Zealand, a previous winner of Airline of the Year in 2020, picked up Best Premium Economy and Best Economy. Qantas, won Best Domestic Airline Service, and Best Lounges while Singapore Airlines picked up Best First Class.

Virgin Australia won Best Cabin Crew while Best In-Flight Entertainment went to Emirates.

Qantaslink won Best Regional Airline and VietJetAir took out Best Ultra Low-Cost airline.

Excellence in Long Haul travel: United Airlines (Americas), Lufthansa (Europe), Qatar Airways (Middle-East/Africa), Singapore Airlines (Asia) and Air New Zealand (Pacific).

Best Low-Cost Airline: Southwest (Americas), easyjet (Europe) and Jetstar (Asia/Pacific).

Top Twenty Airlines 2021;

AirlineRatings.com also named its Best of the Best: Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Emirates, Cathay Pacific, Virgin Atlantic, United Airlines, EVA Air, British Airways, Lufthansa, ANA, Finnair, Japan Air Lines, KLM, Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Virgin Australia, Delta Air Lines, and Etihad Airways.

