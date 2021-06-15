World's Best Companies To Lead at 2021 Greater China Edition of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky®

Bureau Veritas, UPS, Hershey, Tata Consultancy Services, Edelman, Manulife to share best practices on diversity & inclusion, leadership and success.

BEIJING, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional announced today announced the speaker line-up for its 2021 Greater China Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women which would be held as a virtual summit on June 22, 2021. The summit will enable participating leaders and organizations to learn best practices for leadership and success in these VUCA times and exchange best practices on diversity & inclusion by bringing together (virtually) several of the world's best Companies. The summit is especially relevant for women leaders and can help unlock the full potential of China's immense pool of female leaders.

The Greater China summit speaker line-up includes Michelle Ho, President, UPS China District; Girija Pande, Chairman, Apex Avalon Consulting and Author, The Silk Road Rediscovered; Pully Chau, President Greater China, Edelman; Suneet Puri, Country Head at Tata Consultancy Services China Co. Limited; Bob McDonald, former Chairman, President and CEO, The Procter & Gamble Company; Alex von Behr, President, vBA Associates, Sr. Advisor, HORP and former Global Chief Customer Officer, Unilever Plc.; Dina Howell, former Worldwide President & CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi X; Smily Zhao, Senior HR Director, Hershey International; Ranu Gupta, Managing Partner, Performance Leverage; Julie Lewis, Director, Mountain High; Brian Peters, former Mr. Universe and Financial sales guru; Marianne Johnson, Head of Human Resources – Asia Pacific and Middle East, Hogan Lovells; Sudesh Thevasenabathy, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Asia, Manulife; Shirley Zhu, Former Programme Director and Board Member, IGD Singapore and Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, HORP and author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" – the book that inspired the summit.

The 2021 Greater China Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a critical pillar of the 2021 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which travels virtually or live through North America, Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, Africa, Greater China and Europe in 2021. It supports House of Rose Professional's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the 10 year global initiative to quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies by 2029 (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029). China today has the maximum number of Companies (124) in this group of the world's 500 largest Companies, making it a critical leader in this initiative to shape a better world.

Registration for the Greater China Edition is open at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

Commented Catherine Chen, President, Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services "Bureau Veritas is delighted to partner with the 2021 Greater China Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®. Gender equality is one of the critical elements of our mission to shape a world based on trust. Break the ceiling touch the sky® mirrors our emphasis on gender diversity & inclusion and its positive impact in the workplace."

Added Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, HORP, "Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for Companies to learn and build sustainable strategies to unlock the full impact of a diverse and inclusive work force. More gender diverse organizations for example deliver better financial performance, innovation and impact. We invite organizations to seize this opportunity to learn alongside the best of the best and contribute towards shaping a better world via better diversity & inclusion, leadership and business."

The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICC), Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, AustCham Shanghai and ENACTUS are the official Industry Partners for the 2021 Greater China Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky. Bureau is a Silver Sponsor for this edition of the summit.

For details please visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

Singapore-headquartered House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses. The Company builds the world's best leaders via its proprietary integrated system for leadership development leveraging its key brands Dream Job International®, Break the ceiling touch the sky® and CEOSmith®.

For sponsorship/news media/participation inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

Related Links :

http://www.houseofroseprofessional.com