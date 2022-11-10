World's Best CSR Corporations Honoured at The Industry's Top CSR Awards at The 14th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards on 3-4 November 2022

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 14th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2022, which ended on a high note with a full house turnout, was held for the first time at Hanoi, Vietnam.



Organized at the JW Marriott Hanoi, the conference kickstarted with the sumptuous and elegant display of native Vietnamese cuisine. In line with the conference theme: "Beyond Net Zero & ESG" will inspire participants to discuss and go beyond the 'tick box' issues of ESG and CSR to incorporate broader and workable strategies in addressing the unprecedented situation facing the world today. The multi-faceted anecdotes shed light on unique topics such as Integrating ESG Into Business Strategy, Circular Business Models Pathways for Net-Zero Emissions and Sustainable Development and The Sustainability Of ESG In the Investment World, to name a few.



Among the notable speakers, Prof. Dr. Richard Hames, Founder & Executive Director, Centre for The Future and Fellow, World Academy of Art & Science, gave a powerful speech on "Unleashing the Power of Social Responsibility in a Warm and Wobbly World", where he shared on revitalizing the key relationships between business and society with effective CSR+ESG practices. He shared great insight on how modern business enterprises can choose to organise and manage relationships successfully.



In view of the increasing emphasis on ESG practices, Mr Stefan Phang, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility for Diversey, Inc gave a powerful speech on "Building the 'S' in ESG in Disaster Relief", where he shared about how Diversey has worked with various hotels in partnership for disaster relief projects and created shared value for companies want to take a leading role in disaster situations. He advised companies to set up proper structures to ensure efficiency and impact for their disaster relief programmes.



The event ended with the awards segment The Global CSR & ESG AwardsTM, graced by guest of honour, Mr David John Whitehead, the Chairman of the Mavin Group, a large Agrifood enterprise in Vietnam, and the Director of Auscham Vietnam. (sharing by GOH). Dr Martin Blake, the Conference Chairman and a member of the judging committee commented: "I am pleased to chair a very well attended event in Hanoi and with so many pressing agendas being discussed at this conference." Organisers are planning to hold next year's event in Danang, Vietnam.



The winners are:



THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG AWARDS 2022



Global Category



Best Environmental Excellence Award

(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)



Pertamina Hulu - Platinum

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical - Gold

PTTEP (Thailand) - Gold

Central Retail Cooperation - Gold

Bridgestone Asia Pacific - Gold

Dubai Duty Free - Gold

PT Astra International TBK - Silver

Sampoerna TBK - Silver

Dubai Customs - Bronze



Best Environmental Excellence Award

(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)



Cargill Turkey - Platinum

Sterlite Technologies - Gold



Best Community Programme Award

(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)



PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical - Platinum

Pertamina Hulu - Gold

PT Mifa Bersaudara - Gold

PT Astra International TBK - Gold

Sarawak Energy - Gold

PT Petrokimia Gresik - Silver

Societe Des Matieres Premieres Tropicales Pte Ltd - Silver

RHB Group - Silver

Nagaworld Limited - Bronze



Best Community Programme Award

(Companies with market capitalization USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)



BHG Retail - Platinum



Best Community Programme Award

(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)



Alaska Milk - Platinum

Schneider Electric Vietnam - Gold

Kinderworld Vietnam - Gold

Prince Holdings - Gold

Geotech Hub Vietnam - Silver



Excellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Award

(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)



Tata Consultancy - Platinum

PT Samsung Electronics Indonesia - Gold

Adaro Foundation - Gold

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad - Silver



Excellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Award

(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)



MegaWorld Foundation - Platinum

Frog Sdn Bhd - Gold



Empowerment of Women Award

(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)



UPL Limited - Platinum

Sarawak Energy - Gold

Pertamina Hulu - Gold

Tata Consultancy - Silver

PT PJB - Bronze



Empowerment of Women Award

(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)



Geotech Hub Vietnam - Platinum



Best Workplace Practices

(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)



Sampoerna TBK - Platinum



Best Workplace Practices

(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)



PT Langgeng Kreasi Jayaprima - Platinum



CSR & ESG Leadership Award

(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)



PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical - Platinum Vinamilk - Gold

PT Mifa Bersaudara - Gold Bridgestone Asia Pacific - Gold

Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL - Silver

Dubai Duty Free - Silver

RHB Bank Berhad - Bronze



CSR & ESG Leadership Award

(Companies with market capitalization USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)



Home Credit Vietnam - Platinum

BHG Retail - Gold



CSR & ESG Leadership Award

(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)



Zigma Global Environmental Solutions Private Limited - Platinum

QUBE Renewables LTD - Gold



Best CEO

(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)



PT Mifa Bersaudara - Platinum



Best Corporate Communications & Investors Relations Team Award

(Companies with market capitalization USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)



BHG Retail - Platinum



Country Awards Category

Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence

(Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)



Thailand - PTTEP (Thailand)

Cambodia - Nagaworld Limited

Vietnam - Vinamilk



Country Awards Category

Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence

(Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)



Indonesia - Diversey Inc (Platinum)

Indonesia - PT Langgeng Kreasi Jayaprima (Gold)

Cambodia - Prince Holdings



On the final day of the event, a day after the conference, delegates were treated to a cultural- tour, visiting Hanoi's famous site as such Old Quarter, Museums and a Campus tour around Singapore International School at Gamuda Gardens.



