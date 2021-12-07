World's Leading Car Manufacturer Adopts Infortrend Storage to Increase Performance by 50% for Enterprise File Storage and Server Backup Application

TAIPEI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, modernized IT infrastructure of world's leading car manufacturer with EonStor GS enterprise unified storage for file storage and server backup application. The solution provided stable performance and data protection, which greatly benefitted to overall productive performance of the company.

World's leading automaker had a legacy storage system, which was used by employees from different departments and required daily full server backup. IT Department was constantly receiving complaints from employees that the existing File Server didn't provide fast enough access, especially to large files during peak hours. Full server backup also took long hours, even overlapping with production hours, which negatively affected company's productivity.

Their System Integrator, IO Datamovers, found EonStor GS is suitable to provide a smooth access to enterprise data, quick backup, and tight data protection. "EonStor GS ideally fits for general applications, such as enterprise file sharing and backup," advised Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

For the regional office and the factory, SI deployed two systems of enterprise unified storage EonStor GS 1000, providing 80 TB total capacity. GS solved the main issue of slow access to files and greatly improved performance of server's full backup from hours to within minutes. At least 50% faster file access greatly contributes to improving employees' productivity. For marketing team, it helps with meeting deadlines in creating advertisement materials, for drawing and design professionals — with sharing files on production site/office, while making sure company's 'know-how' is protected with properly structured user authentication and file access rights.

"Infortrend storage dramatically improved file access performance and reduced server backup time to help workers of the famous car manufacturing company increase productivity output and, hence, gain higher profits," said Kelvin Chuah, Sales Director of IO Datamovers.

