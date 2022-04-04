As Wrestlemania Rages on, Crypto Wrestling Inu Receives Acclaim from Legends of the Ring

—

After a few years on the ropes, professional wrestling has hulked up to popularity not seen in decades. 2021 marked the year that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) posted record-breaking annual revenues totaling over a billion dollars. But despite all this capital—from broadcast rights, ticket sales, licensing, and merchandise deals—the wrestling industry remains extremely risky. The greatest risks fall on the wrestlers themselves, the vast majority work as independent contractors for regional leagues, and are left to foot their medical expenses out-of-pocket, even for work-related injuries.These systemic problems lead to the creation of Crypto Wrestling Inu ($CWI), an Ethereum-based memecoin providing direct support to wrestlers across the globe.

Since its March 26th launch, CWI has ballooned in value by over a million dollars in market-cap, garnering attention and endorsements from the professional wrestling community, including 17-time world champions Mick Foley and Kurt Angle.



“As a former independent wrestler myself: one bad injury, you’re out of work for months, you can’t put food on the table,” explains Foley in his endorsement. CWI's donations come from the taxes involved its sales: 5% of buys and 8% of sells transfer to the marketing wallet. From that wallet, the funds are redistributed in the form of direct-assistance for wrestlers currently undergoing or needing medical treatment, training sponsorships so that up-and-coming independent wrestlers have the proper training to practice their sport more safely, sponsorships of independent wrestlers whom the team has pledged to support, and an awareness campaign to bring greater attention to the challenges many wrestlers face while pursuing their careers.

“Many people don’t know exactly how dangerous for wrestlers who are pursuing their dreams,” says longtime wrestling fan and CWI project manager, Kevin Jones. “COVID has been especially hard on the wrestling industry as a whole, events shut down, funding for schools and training programs dried up, leaving a lot of talent out in the cold. Something like that happening, even and especially at the lower levels, is going to be felt across the sport for years to come.”

Although Jones is keen to provide aid to workers--the rising talents, and the trainers charged with making sure such talent is properly prepared for a fruitful career--he’s not ready to let those responsible for such systemic failures off the hook quite yet. “What really opened my eyes to the hardships faced by professional wrestlers was when my friend broke his back in the ring--he’s since passed away, but he’s still part of the reason why I decided to start this project.”

When asked what he would change first if he was charged with running the industry, Jones’ answer was a simple but elegant one: “Healthcare and worker’s compensation coverage for independent contracts. Day one.”

