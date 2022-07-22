WRO and CBMM announce partnership to increase road safety

Niobium technology improving vehicle safety standards and reducing the severity of accidents

SÃO PAULO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Rescue Organisation ("WRO") and CBMM, a world leader in Niobium technologies, announce a new global partnership to advance road safety and reduce fatalities from crashes by improving vehicle safety standards and supporting the development of enhanced post-crash rescue techniques.

The WRO and CBMM are members of the Global Road Safety Partnership, share a commitment to reducing the number of fatalities on the road and support the World Health Organization's Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 – which aims to halve the number of road fatalities and serious accidents by 2030. According to the WHO, over 3,500 people die every day on the roads, equivalent to nearly 1.3 million preventable deaths and an estimated 50 million injuries each year.

The partnership between CBMM and the WRO will include:

Sharing information about the development of new automotive materials and how they impact post-crash response and rescue techniques

Identifying initiatives to promote improved vehicle manufacturing standards in regions which do not currently apply global best practice standards

Monitoring automotive trends, such as the deployment of electric vehicles, and how they impact upon road safety and crash response

The WRO represents rescue services around the world, working to improve standards and save lives by sharing skills and information amongst its members. The WRO's aims include the introduction and maintenance of a global standard for dealing with road collisions.

CBMM's Executive Manager of Market Development, Fabio D'Aiuto, said: "Despite the huge improvements in vehicle safety that have been achieved in recent years, we must all do more to reduce the currently unacceptably high level of fatalities from crashes. We see the partnership with the WRO as an important opportunity to contribute to this effort by using our respective skills to identify practical solutions."

Chair of the WRO, Paul Schroeder,said: "CBMM are pushing the boundaries in new materials and their applications in vehicle design, understanding these developments and the implications for rescue personnel in managing post-crash incidents will greatly benefit the persons they are called upon to rescue. We see great benefit in linking those who produce specialist materials such as CBMM, vehicle manufacturers, rescue equipment tool manufacturers and rescue personnel who can all work together in reducing road death and injuries", said Paul Schroeder, Chair of the WRO.