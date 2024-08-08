WS Law Women’s Clinic and Laparoscopic Surgery Centre Highlights the Crucial Role of Prenatal Care for Expectant Mother

WS Law Women’s Clinic and Laparoscopic Surgery Centre emphasises the importance of prenatal care. The clinic provides personalised guidance, handles high-risk pregnancies, and specialises in laparoscopy. They’ve delivered over 1,500 babies and performed 2,000+ surgeries since 2011.

For many women’s health clinics in Singapore like WS Law Women’s Clinic and Laparoscopic Surgery Centre, it is part of their mission as medical professionals to ensure prenatal care in pregnant women. Prenatal or antenatal care is addressing the physical and emotional changes that happen in a woman’s body while pregnant.

Usually, you are advised to schedule a visit to an OB-GYN for the first 28 weeks of your pregnancy. Thereafter, twice a month until 36 weeks. WS Law Women’s Clinic and Laparoscopic Surgery Centre reminds us that the frequency of a doctor’s visit increases as you approach the last four weeks of pregnancy. Weekly visits are thereby recommended.

WS Law Women’s Clinic and Laparoscopic Surgery Centre has over 14 years of experience providing quality care for pregnant mothers before, during and after childbirth. They also provide personalised guidance and proper knowledge of your health condition during consultations so you can better understand your pregnancy journey and make informed decisions.

The clinic is also experienced in dealing with high-risk pregnancies. This term pertains to the health conditions/lifestyle factors that can cause potential complications. It reminds expectant parents to be wary of pre-existing conditions (in both parents) before pregnancy and the unhealthy lifestyle that they have, and recommends opening up to their OB-GYNAE in Singapore about these risks.

WS Law Women’s Clinic and Laparoscopic Surgery Centre also specialises in laparoscopic surgery, performing over 2,000 surgeries since 2011. This kind of surgery can be performed during pregnancy to treat various conditions such as ovarian cysts. It has safely delivered over 1,500 babies and works with various insurance partners to provide financial protection to its patients.

With the clinic’s expertise in pregnancy care and delivery, its wide range of gynae services, and its commitment to patient-centric health care, you can rest assured knowing that your prenatal care is in good hands.

For more information about these services, visit them online at https://www.drlawweiseng.com.sg/.

About the company: Founded in 2011, WS Law Women’s Clinic and Laparoscopic Surgery Centre is a women’s health clinic in Singapore that offers obstetric and gynaecological services. Led by Dr Law Wei Seng, it also specialises in the keyhole and single incision laparoscopic surgery to treat conditions like appendicitis and endometriosis through small incisions.

