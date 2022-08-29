WTS Travel and partners break ground on new sustainability-focused resort at Changi Village

Tentatively named "The Bus Resort", the hotel will provide a boost to tourism in Changi Village with a focus on the sustainable upcycling of decommissioned public buses.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WTS Travel ("WTS") and partners have broken ground on a new resort to be launched at Changi Village using upcycled public buses. This is the first resort in Southeast Asia that will use reconstructed buses as guest rooms.The guest rooms will provide the buses a new lease of life and is a clear signal that the reuse, recycle and upcycle movement is not limited to individuals but can be applied to the construction and tourism sectors. The resort will reside on the vacant State land next to Changi Village's hawker centre.



Artist impression of The Bus Resort

The groundbreaking ceremony was officiated by Minister Dr Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education & Foreign Affairs and Grassroots Adviser for East Coast GRC GROs (Siglap). The project will showcase the possibilities of upcycling and creative ideas for sustainable actions as part of the Green and Vibrant enhancements to the Changi Village leisure ecosystem while creating employment opportunities.

With the reopening of travel, we expect to see more travel inbound to Singapore . With The Bus Resort, there are opportunities for this resort to lead the charge to reposition Singapore's tourism sector for differentiation through source market diversification as well as sustainable tourism.

WTS Travel Managing Director, Micker Sia said: "This is an incredible opportunity for Singapore, WTS Travel and partners to showcase how tourism, nature and environmentalism can come together for the benefit of our community. Through the execution of creative ideas, we can upcycle existing resources and create unique and exciting new experiences for both locals and tourists."

Partners include LHN Group and Sky Win Holding.

The Bus Resort to complement Changi VIllage F&B, leisure, retail and hospitality ecosystem

The resort is estimated to be launched in the second quarter of 2023. Occupying over 8,600 square metres of land, and featuring 20 guest rooms, the resort will plug into the vibrant Changi Village ecosystem of F&B, retail stores and attractions such as the newly renovated Changi Village Hawker Centre, Changi East Boardwalk, Changi Chapel & Museum and Smith Marine floating kelong.

The Bus Resort will contribute to the precinct's culture and ecosystem as a place to enjoy wellness and recuperate away from the city life. Rooms will be outfitted fully to embrace the surrounding ambience with a luxurious feel. There will also be an Events and Experiences Centre nestled within the resort, providing space for activities such as pilates, yoga and other mindfulness-focused experiences.

The new resort will also create local employment opportunities throughout all the operational and front line levels.

Through the Bus Resort, WTS will showcase how city and natural elements can be sustainably integrated in the reconstruction of buses into guest rooms, to provide an exceptional getaway experience that appeals to a growing segment of eco-conscious travellers.

Rejuvenating East Coast and Changi Village

The groundbreaking and upcoming launch of The Bus Resort will revitalise tourism in Changi Village and help both domestic and international tourists discover a part of Singapore steeped in history, culinary specialties and sports activities.

Minister Dr Maliki Osman said: "Changi Point, with its rustic charm and lush greenery, is an enduring icon to many Singaporeans. This project will add a new attraction to an already vibrant area. It also demonstrates an innovative way to create exciting experiences while also upcycling. We hope to see more such developments which bring value to the community while also serving our longer term goals of a green and vibrant East Coast."

Breaking boundaries with Private-Public Partnership

Facilitated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), Pro-Enterprise Panel (PEP), the First Mover Framework (FMF) enables asset-owning agencies to be more pro-enterprise by supporting a direct allocation of public assets to businesses with game-changing or novel ideas. The PEP supported WTS in identifying a suitable space to testbed their novel idea and facilitated discussions with relevant regulatory agencies such as the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

About WTS Travel & Tours ("WTS Travel")

Incorporated in 1989, WTS Travel & Tours Pte Ltd is one of the top Singapore travel agencies that offers premier travel services in air-ticketing, coaches, cruises, group incentive tours, overseas package tours, and worldwide hotel reservations. We are also established as an inbound travel operator that offers tourists a wide range of tours, accommodation and ground transportation to major attractions across Singapore.

www.wtstravel.com.sg

About LHN Group

LHN Group is a real estate management services group with the distinguishing ability to generate value for our landlords and tenants through our expertise in space optimisation. We also provide complete facilities management and logistics services, which serve to complement our space optimisation business.

www.lhngroup.com

About Sky Win Holding

Sky Win Holding Pte Ltd is a Singapore headquartered investments holding group. It has interests in the tourism, lifestyle and eyewear industries. The group is committed to diversifying and investing in long-term sustainable opportunities.