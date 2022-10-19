Wuhou district makes strides in high-quality development

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuhou district, a central urban district of Chengdu, the capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province, has made great strides in improving people's livelihood and pushing forward high-quality development.



Wuhou district in Chengdu, Sichuan province takes a series of measures to promote high-quality development.

West Wisdom Valley C8 project, the first industrial park in Wuhou focusing on digital economy, is currently under construction. Several leading enterprises in the field have expressed their intent to cooperate with the project, including GDC Technology and Xiaomi Corp.

E-commerce giant JD's southwest regional headquarters has been completed and put into use. It can accommodate tens of thousands of people. JD is also enhancing cooperation with an industrial functional zone known as Tazhuang Meigu to build large-scale industrial clusters.

Relying on the innovation resources from the West China Center of Medical Sciences of Sichuan University and its affiliated hospitals, the West China Health Valley in Wuhou is striving to step up the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements in order to build health industry clusters.

As of July, it has become home to 58 enterprises, forming four industrial clusters revolving around precision medicine, medical cosmetology, health management, and medical instrument circulation.

Focusing on key areas such as urban industry and medical health, the district is introducing and cultivating a number of leading enterprises, platforms and projects in 12 industrial chains to improve its modern industrial system.

Along with its increasing economic strength, the district is continuing to increase investment in people's livelihoods.

When the autumn semester began in September, a number of new schools were put into use in Wuhou. It is also cooperating with colleges and universities to build affiliated schools, and making efforts to introduce high-quality basic educational resources and form clusters of high-quality schools.

To improve elderly care services, the district began to promote home care beds last year so that more elderly people can enjoy professional home care services without leaving their homes.

Wuhou district is also actively responding to the people's expectation for a better life through the renovation of old communities, focusing both on visible projects such as environmental improvement and aesthetics, as well as invisible infrastructures such as underground pipe networks and security facilities.

The district will accelerate the promotion of smart governance. It will build more intelligent governance application scenarios to meet the needs of differentiated, personalized and diversified community services.