WuXi Biologics Receives Bioprocessing Excellence Award from IMAPAC

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) service company, today announced that the company received the award for Bioprocessing Excellence in Viral Clearance and Safety at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards (ABEA) 2022 event. This marks the second consecutive year that WuXi Bio has received this award from IMAPAC, a leading consulting firm in biopharmaceutical industry.

Since 2015, WuXi Biologics has offered viral clearance biosafety testing services for a variety of biotherapeutic product types, including monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, peptides and other recombinant proteins. Data from these viral clearance studies successfully support WuXi Biologic's clients in their Investigational New Drug (IND) or Biologic License Application (BLA) submissions. To date, over 500 viral clearance studies submitted with its client's INDs and BLAs filings have been successfully passed by the global regulatory agencies (e.g., U.S. FDA, EMA, NMPA, PMDA, TGA). This achievement further demonstrates the company's outstanding project execution and compliance track record.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "Being recognized for two consecutive years by IMAPAC with the Bioprocessing Excellence in Viral Clearance and Safety award is a great honor for our business and employees. The award reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality biosafety testing services for our partners as a global CRDMO service provider. This achievement will further inspire us to enhance our capacity and capabilities to enable global partners and benefit patients worldwide."

The Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards seeks to give recognition to exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercialization for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Germany, Ireland and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of the end of 2021, WuXi Biologics is supporting over 480 integrated client projects, including nine in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

