WuXi Biologics Wins CMO Leadership Awards in All Six Core Categories for Fifth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global CRDMO service company, today announced that the company has won the 2022 CMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories (i.e., capabilities, compatibility, expertise, reliability, quality and service). 2022 marks the consecutive fifth year for the company receiving this distinctive achievement.

Besides these CMO awards, WuXi Biologics received additional recognition as the CHAMPION in its Capabilities category, applauding for the company's robust capabilities in offering end-to-end biologics solutions which outperformed the industry standards.

In the past decade, Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader's CMO Leadership Awards worked with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to conduct the Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. For the 2022 Awards, more than 86 global contract manufacturers were assessed by 23 performance metrics, covering all sizes of companies from both Pharma and Biopharma industries.

"WuXi Biologics is very honored to receive the CMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories for the fifth straight year and the CHAMPION designation for the first time in its Capabilities category." said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "This honor speaks for the trust and confidence our global customers have in us. It reconfirms our determination to serve our worldwide clients with our world-class quality system, excellent execution, customer focused flexibility and reliability. We are committed to enabling our partners in delivering life-saving treatments quickly and effectively to the markets, with the aim of benefiting patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercialization for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Germany, Ireland and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of the end of 2021, WuXi Biologics is supporting over 480 integrated client projects, including nine in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

