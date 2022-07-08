WuXi XDC and AbTis Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Development and Manufacturing of Antibody Drug Conjugates

SHANGHAI and SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC, a global leading CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization) dedicated to end-to-end bioconjugates services, and AbTis, a Korean biotechnology company dedicated to the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC), today announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed to form a strategic partnership in AbTis' portfolio of ADC products.

Under the partnership, AbTis will have access to WuXi XDC's integrated services for linker and payload manufacturing, ADC conjugation process development, ADC formulation and drug product manufacturing process development, as well as drug substance and drug product manufacturing. This full range of development and manufacturing services will be provided by WuXi XDC at facilities that are all located within a two-hour drive of each other.

"We are glad to be collaborating with WuXi XDC," said Dr. Sang Jeon Chung, CEO of AbTis. "This partnership will allow us to leverage WuXi XDC's world-class expertise in both innovative conjugation technologies and comprehensive capabilities for ADC development and manufacturing. We look forward to making more ADC products accessible to patients."

"With our integrated services and know-how, we are pleased to be enabling AbTis to develop and manufacture its portfolio of ADC products," said Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC. "This strategic partnership demonstrates the trust and confidence our clients have in our end-to-end services, maintained even during the COVID-19 lockdown period, when WuXi XDC teams showcased the strong execution and reflected our commitment to a culture of 'Putting the Customer First.' We will continue to accelerate and transform the discovery, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, enabling our global partners and benefiting patients worldwide."

About AbTis

AbTis is a biotechnology company that specializes in antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) platform technology with its own proprietary patents and its own pipelines in developments in oncology areas.

AbTis pipelines are designed to enhance the safety and efficacy of the current antibody-drug conjugates by applying AbTis linker to the mAbs. Its platform ADC linker technology is site-specific and applicable to the native antibodies, commercial antibodies, or novel antibodies under development as it requires no mutation or engineering to antibody itself. Its stable, hydrophilic and cleavable linkers can be attached to various payloads, too.

Under the moto of "Patients First", AbTis has been striving to advance its ADC technology and to develop its pipelines with several other antibody and payload companies. AbTis' advanced ADC technology enables partners to co-develop pipelines together in a real open innovation setting. For more information about AbTis, please visit: https://www.abtis.co.kr

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC, a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA, provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company's services cover antibodies and other biologics, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugated drug substance and drug product. WuXi XDC has been successful in bringing multiple ADC projects to the Investigational New Drug (IND) filing stage in 15 months or less, nearly cutting in half the traditional development timeline. As of April 30, 2022, over 240 projects – from early stage to late-stage clinical – are being developed at WuXi XDC, including 26 IND-completed projects and eight projects in phase II/III. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: https://www.wuxibiologics.com/services-solutions/#XDC