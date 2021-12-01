WWP Beauty Opened New APAC Design Innovation Hub Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWP Beauty, a leading full-service supplier to the global beauty industry is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for global beauty industry and is the source for everything beauty. The company provides brands with global support at the local level. On November 12th, 2021, the company opened their newest Design Innovation Hub location in Shanghai, China.

The WWP Beauty Design Innovation Hub Shanghai office is made from a recycled ocean container, reducing construction waste and aligning with the company mission of building a more clean, inclusive and sustainable future. This sustainable, modern designed, office space is located in Shanghai’s Baoshan district, the industrial park named as Wisdom Bay. This future-focused area is the first bay environmental creative park in Shanghai, and is also the first ocean container creative space in the area. The creative surroundings and location were chosen with the hopes that it may inspire WWP Beauty’s customers and innovation teams.

WWP Beauty Design Innovation Hub Shanghai will deliver integrated sourcing services and the newest design solutions, within its local market and around the globe. Based on this new office space, WWP Beauty gives customers full-service solutions for beauty products in Shanghai.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ed81f24-8cfc-464b-825d-8ade3e998b3d

