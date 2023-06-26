WYFPV formally entered the Tunisian market, unlocking novel opportunities for global energy evolution.

—

On June 20th, solar technology firm WYFPV, having secured operational certification with governmental endorsement and established cooperation with relevant institutions and enterprises, officially infiltrated the Tunisian market in June 2023. Their objective: to generate environmentally friendly energy sources, minimize local environmental impact through greener operation, comprehensive systems, and rigorous governance, and simultaneously usher in new opportunities for energy utilization worldwide.

Boasting a distinctive geographical location and abundant green energy resources such as solar and wind power, Tunisia presents an advantageous gateway connecting both European and African markets. Strategic researchers at WYFPV believe the potential for growth in Tunisia's renewable energy sector, particularly the photovoltaic market, is indisputable. The photovoltaic industry serves as a fresh focal point of cooperation between WYFPV and Tunisia's production capabilities. The team aspires to achieve a 30% renewable energy utilization rate in Tunisia by 2030, thereby realizing energy autonomy and sustainable evolution.

In Tunisia, WYFPV will maximize its energy opportunities, orchestrating a solar cell module-centered local layout to drive the collective growth of supporting industries within a photovoltaic industrial park. This not only empowers their chances of securing national photovoltaic power station projects, but also galvanizes the clustered evolution of Tunisia's photovoltaic industry, laying a robust foundation for WYFPV's long-term vision of developing photovoltaic power station projects in Mediterranean Union nations.

Established in June 2016 with its headquarters nestled in Colorado, USA, WYFPV is a globally renowned and innovation-driven solar technology enterprise that provides low-carbon energy solutions for industrial and commercial clients. Currently, WYFPV boasts an impressive portfolio of over 1.4 GWp+ in operational and under-construction distributed solar energy assets, including over 500 projects dispersed across 24 Indian states and distributed solar power equipment management globally.

Upholding the mission "to reshape energy structure and assume future responsibilities," WYFPV strategically operates within the photovoltaic industry chain's core sectors, focusing on providing comprehensive clean energy solutions. Outpacing competitors in global mainstream photovoltaic markets, WYFPV delivers safe, reliable, noise-free, and pollution-free premium energy to populations worldwide. Compared to traditional energy companies, WYFPV possesses the unique advantage of absolute cleanliness (pollution-free), generating local electricity without the need for fuel consumption or power transmission line setup.

Consequently, WYFPV has garnered recognition from governments, the public, and media in the marketplace. Serving over 250 global clients spanning various renewable energy verticals, they have fostered collaborative projects with multiple international energy corporations. Boasting millions of active participants across over 40 countries worldwide, their rapidly expanding team includes millions of global online photovoltaic equipment contributors, all dynamically engaged in steering the renewable energy industry's evolution.

As a comprehensive service platform, WYFPV stands at the forefront of the global renewable energy industry's advancement, devoted to constructing a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system. Their commitment to bolstering energy supply security serves as a catalyst for transforming economic growth models, stimulating grassroots global participation in the new energy industry, and driving the world towards sustainable ecological development

