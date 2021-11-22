Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific Appoints Emma Todd to Chief Activities Officer

GOLD COAST, Australia, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is pleased to announce the appointment of Emma Todd as its first Chief Activities Officer for the Asia Pacific region.



Emma Todd has been Appointed to Chief Activities Officer, Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific.

The move is designed to support the company's recent initiative to enhance guest and club member stays with the introduction of a raft of activities at its managed Club Wyndham South Pacific, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand and Ramada by Wyndham resorts.

From e-scooters and e-bikes, to stand-up paddleboards and boogie boards, gold and gem mining, pedal carts and more, more than 100 experiences have been added across the company's resort collection over the past year. Activities are free for Club Wyndham South Pacific members and can be experienced for small fee by resort guests.

Ms Todd has a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry. She is currently the General Manager of Club Wyndham Seven Mile Beach in Hobart, Tasmania. She has transformed the property into one of the most popular Club Wyndham resorts in Australia. She led the establishment of the resort's hobby farm and vegetable garden, along with a billy tea and damper experience held once a week by an open fire. There are also flora and fauna eco walks and e-bike treasure hunts.

"I am delighted to take on this new and exciting role. It has been wonderful to see such a positive response from our club members and guests since we have introduced the activities," said Ms Todd.

"The experiences have certainly made our resort stays more memorable. The e-bikes, as just one example, give visitors the chance to better explore the region, and we have chosen additional activities unique to each location. At Club Wyndham Denarau Island in Fiji for instance there is coconut bowling and an aqua tramp. In Ballarat, Victoria, there is a gold and gems sluice among other experiences. So guests can always look forward to something different," she added.

In her new role, Ms Todd will collaborate with resort managers across 52 resorts in the Asia Pacific region to create, enhance and coordinate activities.

Warren Cullum, Senior Vice President of Hotel and Resort Operations, Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific said, "Emma is the perfect fit for the role with her impressive track record of creating unique activities for our club members and guests. During her time with us, she has earned a reputation for being creative and innovative. We look forward to seeing more exciting initiatives introduced to further enhance guest and club member experiences."

Ms Todd will serve as a key link between the senior leadership team, corporate offices, and resort managers to oversee and help enhance each resort's activities program. Emma will continue to fulfil her role as General Manager of Club Wyndham Seven Mile Beach while taking on this exciting new role.



ABOUT CLUB WYNDHAM

Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham Destinations portfolio, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. From the busy streets of the Sydney to the calming shores of Bali, Club Wyndham South Pacific owners have access to 52 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham South Pacific lets travellers spark their sense of adventure with a range of accommodation options from studios to self-contained one, two and three-bedroom apartments with large kitchens and open living spaces, right through to four-bedroom presidential suites. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what's on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham South Pacific offers the chance to live it.

